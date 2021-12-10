UFC to close 2021 with heavyweight knockout artists headliner on December 18

In the main event, No. 3 ranked Derrick Lewis takes on No. 7 Chris Daukaus. In the co-main event, top welterweights look to make a statement as No. 5 ranked Stephen Thompson faces No. 10 Belal Muhammad.

Heavyweight standout Lewis (25-8, 1 NC, fighting out of Houston, Texas) looks to take sole ownership of the record for most knockouts in UFC history with another vintage performance.

Already the owner of the most knockouts in the heavyweight division with 12, Lewis earned his spot in the record books by landing stunning finishes over Curtis Blaydes, Alexander Volkov and Travis Browne. He now prepares to defend his spot in the Top 5 by handing Daukaus his first loss in the Octagon.

Daukaus (12-3, fighting out of Philadelphia, Penn.) intends to end the year on a high note by notching the biggest victory of his mixed martial arts career.

Currently undefeated in the UFC with four knockouts to his name, Daukaus quickly rose up the heavyweight rankings with standout performances against Shamil Abdurakhimov, Aleksei Oleinik and Rodrigo Nascimento. He now seeks to collect his fourth Performance of the Night bonus in a row by shocking the world and taking out Lewis.

Fan favorite Thompson (16-5, fighting out of Simpsonville, S.C.) has his sights set on returning to the title conversation with another show-stealing effort.

A former undefeated kickboxing world champion, Thompson established himself as one of the best strikers in the promotion with iconic victories over Dan Stittgen, Robert Whittaker and Johny Hendricks. He now plans to keep his spot in the Top 5 and begin building his momentum for 2022.

Muhammad (19-3, fighting out of Chicago, Ill.) aims to continue his unbeaten streak and prove that he can compete with the elite of the division.

A dominant grappler with relentless cardio, Muhammad has secured notable wins over Demian Maia, Dhiego Lima and Tim Means. He now looks to notch his third victory of 2021 with a statement performance.

Additional bouts on the UFC Vegas 45 card include:

• A thrilling women's strawweight bout sees No. 11 ranked contender Amanda Lemos (10-1-1, fighting out of Para, Brazil) match up with No. 12 ranked Angela Hill (13-10, fighting out of San Diego, Calif.).

• No. 12 ranked featherweight contender Raphael Assuncao (27-8, fighting out of Alpharetta, Ga. by way of Recife, Brazil) intends to defend his spot in the rankings against Ricky Simon (18-3, fighting out of Vancouver, Wash.).

• Lightweight grapplers collide as No. 12 ranked contender Diego Ferreira (17-4, fighting out of Pharr, TX by way of Careiro da Várzea, Amazonas, Brazil) takes on Mateusz Gamrot (19-1, 1 NC, fighting out of Luboń, Wielkopolskie, Poland).

• Featherweight veterans collide as Cub Swanson (27-12, fighting out of Palm Springs, Calif.) and Darren Elkins (27-9, fighting out of Portage, Ind.) open up the main card.

• Gerald Meerschaert (33-14, fighting out of Milwaukee, Wisc.) intends to collect another signature submission against fellow grappler Dustin Stoltzfus (13-3, fighting out of Germersheim, Rheinland-Pfalz, Germany).

• Heavyweight finishers Justin Tafa (4-3, fighting out of Brisbane, Australia) and Harry Hunsucker (7-4, fighting out of Richmond, Ky.) vie to end the year on a winning note.

• Women's flyweight veteran Sijara Eubanks (8-6, fighting out of Toms River, N.J.) looks to hand Melissa Gatto (7-0-2, fighting out of State of Parana, Brazil) her first loss.

• Charles Jourdain (11-4-1, fighting out of Beloeil, Quebec, Canada) and Andre Ewell (17-8, fighting out of Riverside, Calif.) lock horns in a battle of exciting featherweights.

• Raquel Pennington (12-9, fighting out of Colorado Springs, Colo.) plans to extend her win streak when she takes on Macy Chiasson (8-1, fighting out of Dallas, Texas) in a featherweight bout.

• Heavyweights Don'Tale Mayes (9-4, fighting out of Louisville, Ky.) and Josh Parisian (14-4, fighting out of Howell, Mich.) square off with fireworks expected.

• Jordan Leavitt (8-1, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev.) welcomes Matt Sayles (8-3, fighting out of Lakeside, Calif.) back to the Octagon in a lightweight bout.

UFC Vegas 45: Lewis vs Daukaus will take place Saturday, December 18 from APEX in Las Vegas. All bouts will stream on ESPN+, with the prelims beginning at 4 p.m. ET/ 1 p.m. PT and the main card at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT.

Source: Press Release