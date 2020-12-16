UFC Vegas 17: Thompson vs. Neal fight card, date, time in India and where to watch

|
Venue, date, timings and telecast information
When and where is UFC Vegas 17 taking place?
The event takes place on Saturday (December 19) at the Apex facility in Las Vegas. Due to time difference, the event will take place in the early hours of Sunday (December 20) in India.
What time does UFC Vegas 17 start?
The preliminary card starts at at 4 PM ET / 1 PM PT / 9 PM GMT (Saturday, December 19) | 2.30 AM IST (Sunday, December 20). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT (Saturday, December 19) | 12 AM GMT / 5.30 AM IST (Sunday, December 20).
Where and how to watch UFC Vegas 17?
The main card will be telecast live in India on Sony TEN 2 and streamed live via Sony LIV. In the US, all fights will be available on ESPN+ in English and Spanish.
Main event: Thompson vs Neal talking points
Stephen Thompson looks to defend his position in the welterweight top five by stopping the momentum of another rising contender.
◦ No. 5 ranked UFC welterweight contender
◦ Seven wins by KO, one via submission
◦ Five first-round finishes
◦ 9-3-1 in last 13 bouts
◦ Holds wins over Jorge Masvidal, Rory MacDonald and Robert Whittaker
Geoff Neal is gunning for his eighth consecutive win to stake his claim as a dangerous title threat.
◦ No. 11 ranked UFC welterweight contender
◦ Eight wins by KO, two via submission
◦ Six first-round finishes
◦ On a seven-fight win streak
◦ Holds KO victories over Mike Perry, Niko Price and Frank Camacho
|
Co-main event: Also vs Neal talking points
Jose Aldo has his sights set on becoming the first fighter to finish Vera by delivering a vintage performance.
◦ No. 7 UFC bantamweight contender
◦ Two-time UFC featherweight champion
◦ 17 wins by KO, one via submission
◦ 12 first-round finishes
◦ Holds wins over Frankie Edgar (twice), Chad Mendes (twice), Chan Sung Jung and Urijah Faber
Marlon Vera intends to enter the bantamweight top 10 by finishing his first former UFC champion.
◦ No. 15 UFC bantamweight contender
◦ Eight wins by submission, six via KO
◦ Seven first-round finishes
◦ Has won six of last seven
◦ Holds KO wins over Sean O'Malley, Andre Ewell, Frankie Saenz and Brad Pickett
|
UFC Vegas 17 Fight Card (As it stands)
Main Card
1. Welterweight bout: Stephen Thompson vs. Geoff Neal
2. Bantamweight bout: Jose Aldo vs. Marlon Vera
3. Welterweight bout: Michel Pereira vs. Khaos Williams
4. Bantamweight bout: Marlon Moraes vs. Rob Font
5. Women's Flyweight bout: Gillian Robertson vs. Taila Santos
6. Heavyweight bout: Marcin Tybura vs. Greg Hardy
Preliminary card
1. Welterweight bout: Anthony Pettis vs. Alex Morono
2. Women's Bantamweight bout: Sijara Eubanks vs. Pannie Kianzad
3. Middleweight bout: Karl Roberson vs. Dalcha Lungiambula
4. Catchweight (195 lb) bout: Deron Winn vs. Antonio Arroyo
5. Bantamweight bout: Aiemann Zahabi vs. Drako Rodriguez
6. Middleweight bout: Tafon Nchukwi vs. Jamie Pickett
7. Lightweight bout: Rick Glenn vs. Carlton Minus
8. Flyweight bout: Jimmy Flick vs. Cody Durden