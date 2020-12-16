UFC Vegas 17: Thompson vs. Neal fight card, date, time in India and where to watch

Bengaluru, December 16: The Ultimate Fighting Champions end 2020 with a welterweight thriller this weekend in UFC Vegas 17: Thompson vs. Neal (also known as UFC Fight Night 183).

The 14-bout stacked card will be headlined by a welterweight contenders bout as Stephen Thompson takes on Geoff Neal. In the bantamweight co-main event, former featherweight champion Jose Aldo faces rising Marlon Vera.

Also on the main card, Michel Pereira locks horns with Khaos Williams in an all-action welterweight bout, while No. 3 ranked bantamweight contender Marlon Moraes takes on No. 11 Rob Font in a battle of talented strikers.

No. 12 ranked women's flyweight contender Gillian Robertson will go for another highlight-reel finish against tough Dana White's Contender Series Brazil alum Taila Santos. In the main card opener, Marcin Tybura will square off with Greg Hardy at heavyweight.

Meanwhile, the preliminary card will see the likes of Sijara Eubanks, Anthony Pettis, Alex Morono, Pannie Kianzad, Karl Roberson, Deron Winn, Aiemann Zahabi and Rick Glenn among others in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Vegas 17:

Closing the year with a BANG 💥



🥋 @WonderboyMMA vs 👊 @HandzOfSteelMMA



[ #UFCVegas17 | Saturday on #ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/W8rraIKFNg — UFC (@ufc) December 14, 2020 Venue, date, timings and telecast information When and where is UFC Vegas 17 taking place? The event takes place on Saturday (December 19) at the Apex facility in Las Vegas. Due to time difference, the event will take place in the early hours of Sunday (December 20) in India. What time does UFC Vegas 17 start? The preliminary card starts at at 4 PM ET / 1 PM PT / 9 PM GMT (Saturday, December 19) | 2.30 AM IST (Sunday, December 20). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT (Saturday, December 19) | 12 AM GMT / 5.30 AM IST (Sunday, December 20). Where and how to watch UFC Vegas 17? The main card will be telecast live in India on Sony TEN 2 and streamed live via Sony LIV. In the US, all fights will be available on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. Main event: Thompson vs Neal talking points Stephen Thompson looks to defend his position in the welterweight top five by stopping the momentum of another rising contender. ◦ No. 5 ranked UFC welterweight contender ◦ Seven wins by KO, one via submission ◦ Five first-round finishes ◦ 9-3-1 in last 13 bouts ◦ Holds wins over Jorge Masvidal, Rory MacDonald and Robert Whittaker Geoff Neal is gunning for his eighth consecutive win to stake his claim as a dangerous title threat. ◦ No. 11 ranked UFC welterweight contender ◦ Eight wins by KO, two via submission ◦ Six first-round finishes ◦ On a seven-fight win streak ◦ Holds KO victories over Mike Perry, Niko Price and Frank Camacho Vintage Aldo! @JoseAldoJunior gets back in the Octagon Saturday 🇧🇷



[ #UFCVegas17 | LIVE Saturday on #ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/VEo27o14ws — UFC (@ufc) December 15, 2020 Co-main event: Also vs Neal talking points Jose Aldo has his sights set on becoming the first fighter to finish Vera by delivering a vintage performance. ◦ No. 7 UFC bantamweight contender ◦ Two-time UFC featherweight champion ◦ 17 wins by KO, one via submission ◦ 12 first-round finishes ◦ Holds wins over Frankie Edgar (twice), Chad Mendes (twice), Chan Sung Jung and Urijah Faber Marlon Vera intends to enter the bantamweight top 10 by finishing his first former UFC champion. ◦ No. 15 UFC bantamweight contender ◦ Eight wins by submission, six via KO ◦ Seven first-round finishes ◦ Has won six of last seven ◦ Holds KO wins over Sean O'Malley, Andre Ewell, Frankie Saenz and Brad Pickett Ending the year on a high note! #UFCVegas17 is looking STACKED 🙌 pic.twitter.com/5dhSyRIIP4 — UFC (@ufc) December 15, 2020 UFC Vegas 17 Fight Card (As it stands) Main Card 1. Welterweight bout: Stephen Thompson vs. Geoff Neal 2. Bantamweight bout: Jose Aldo vs. Marlon Vera 3. Welterweight bout: Michel Pereira vs. Khaos Williams 4. Bantamweight bout: Marlon Moraes vs. Rob Font 5. Women's Flyweight bout: Gillian Robertson vs. Taila Santos 6. Heavyweight bout: Marcin Tybura vs. Greg Hardy Preliminary card 1. Welterweight bout: Anthony Pettis vs. Alex Morono 2. Women's Bantamweight bout: Sijara Eubanks vs. Pannie Kianzad 3. Middleweight bout: Karl Roberson vs. Dalcha Lungiambula 4. Catchweight (195 lb) bout: Deron Winn vs. Antonio Arroyo 5. Bantamweight bout: Aiemann Zahabi vs. Drako Rodriguez 6. Middleweight bout: Tafon Nchukwi vs. Jamie Pickett 7. Lightweight bout: Rick Glenn vs. Carlton Minus 8. Flyweight bout: Jimmy Flick vs. Cody Durden