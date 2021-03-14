UFC Vegas 21 results: Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad ends in unfortunate No Contest

In the Main Event, welterweight No.3 ranked Edwards and No.13 ranked Muhammad squared off looking to become the next title contender. Edwards took the offensive and landed a big head kick that wobbled Muhammad in the first round, but in the start of the second, Edwards accidentally poked Muhammad's eye and he could not continue due to the resulting injury.

As the bout had not passed the halfway mark, no decision could be awarded and thus became the second bout of the night to end in a No contest.

In the co-main event between light heavyweight finishers, a finish did indeed happen in a spectacular way as Ryan Spann KOed Misha Cirkunov in 1:11 of the first round.

Earlier on the main card, No. 9 ranked featherweight Dan Ige kept in control of his top ten ranking with a walk off KO of Gavin Tucker in a mere 22 seconds. It earned him his nickname "50K" award bonus for Performance of the Night.

At bantamweight, Jonathan Martinez damaged Davey Grant with low kicks and ended the first round with a big left hook knockdown. Grant came back in the second with high output, took away Martinez' striking range, and finally found a home for his 1-2 combination for the KO victory.

Manel Kape returned in short order against Matheus Nicolau in a flyweight bout that swung back and forth. Nicolau owned the first round with takedowns and control time.

In the second, Kape opened up with his punches and stunned Nicolau, continuing the onslaught with lightning combinations. Nicolau surged back in the third round, while Kape defended takedowns well and finished the round strong with knees to the body. It was a close match that saw a split decision awarded to Nicolau.

In the opening fight of the main card, an unfortunate result came at the end of the first round. Eryk Anders landed an unintentional knee when Darren Stewart was downed. Stewart could not continue, so the bout was ruled a No Contest.

In the preliminary card, there were decsion wins for Angela Hill, Nasrat Haqparast, JJ Aldrich and Jinh Yu Frey, while Charles Jourdain, Rani Yahya and Matthew Semelsberger earned stoppage wins.

UFC Vegas 21: Edwards vs Muhammad Final Results

Main Card

1. Welterweight bout: Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad was ruled a no decision at 0:18 of round 2

2. Light Heavyweight bout: Ryan Spann defeated Misha Cirkunov via TKO at 1:11 of round 1

3. Featherweight bout: Dan Ige defeated Gavin Tucker via KO at 0:22 of round 1

4. Bantamweight bout: Davey Grant defeated Jonathan Martinez via KO at 3:03 of round 2

5. Flyweight bout: Matheus Nicolau defeated Manel Kape via split decision

6. Middleweight bout: Eryk Anders vs. Darren Stewart was ruled a no decision at 4:37 of round 1

Preliminary card

1. Women's Strawweight bout: Angela Hill defeated Ashley Yoder via unanimous decision

2. Featherweight bout: Charles Jourdain defeated Marcelo Rojo via TKO at 4:31 of round 3

3. Bantamweight bout: Rani Yahya defeated Ray Rodriguez via submission at 3:09 of round 2

4. Lightweight bout: Nasrat Haqparast defeated Rafa Garcia via unanimous decision

5. Women's Flyweight bout: JJ Aldrich defeated Cortney Casey via split decision

6. Women's Strawweight bout: Jinh Yu Frey defeated Gloria de Paula via unanimous decision

7. Welterweight bout: Matthew Semelsberger defeated Jason Witt via KO at 0:16 of round 1