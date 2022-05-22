UFC Vegas 55 results and recap: Vieira earns split decision over former bantamweight champion Holm

In the main event of UFC Vegas 55 (also known as UFC on ESPN+ 64), No. 2 ranked bantamweight Holly Holm and No. 5 ranked Ketlen Vieira delivered a high level, tough and technical fight.

Throughout all five rounds, Holm used her powerful clinch to grind away, while Vieira continued to try to find chinks in the armor. In the end, a split decision by the judges went to Vieira

Following the win, Vieira said, "I came here to knock her down but she came here to stall and I was in doubt. I respect her a lot... Because she's a great boxer, my camp was to grapple, so it was confusing to us. Listen everybody, I'm the next champion of the bantamweight division!"

In the co-main event, the welterweight matchup between No. 14 ranked Santiago Ponzinibbio and the high-flying Michel Pereira delivered fireworks and surprisingly went the distance.

Back and forth action showing the intelligence and development of both athletes led to a very close judges' decision that went the way of Pereira. The bout also earned Fight of the Night bonus.

After the win, "Demolidor" Pereira said, "Thank you my wife, my, team, my family, and Ponzinibbio, thank you so much. You're a very good fighter. Now I'm in the top fifteen, I need the top five. Hey Nate, hey Masvidal, come on my friends!"

Also on the main card, it was a thankful night for South Korea's Park Jun-Young who was able to get back into the win column with a split decision over Eryk Anders.

The grinding fight saw Anders work for single legs and keep the action at the fence, while Park stayed smart with good timing on his punches, which was enough to sway two of the three judges.

Plus, Tabatha Ricci earned the points on the judges' scorecard for a decision win against Polyana Viana in a women's strawweight bout.

Chidi Njokuani added another fantastic KO to his short but impressive Octagon resume with a first round finish of Dusko Todorovic. It was a fierce battle, but Njokuani shone through across every facet and also earned the performance of the night bonus.

In the preliminary card, Joseph Holmes, Jailton Almeida, Uros Medic, Chase Hooper and Sam Hughes secured stoppage wins, while Jonathan Martinez earned a decision win.

UFC Vegas 55 Final Results

Main Card

1. Women's Bantamweight Bout: Ketlen Vieira defeated Holly Holm via split decision (48-47, 48-47, 47-48)

2. Welterweight Bout: Michel Pereira defeated Santiago Ponzinibbio via split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29)

3. Middleweight Bout: Chidi Njokuani defeated Dusko Todorovic via KO at 4:48 of Round 1

4. Women's Strawweight Bout: Tabatha Ricci defeated Polyana Viana via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

5. Middleweight Bout: Junyong Park defeated Eryk Anders via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

Preliminary Card

1. Middleweight Bout: Joseph Holmes defeated Alen Amedovski via submission (rear naked choke) at 1:04 of Round 1

2. Heavyweight Bout: Jailton Almeida defeated Parker Porter via submission (rear naked choke) at 4:35 of Round 1

3. Lightweight Bout: Uros Medic defeated Omar Morales via TKO (strikes) at 3:05 of Round 2

4. Bantamweight Bout: Jonathan Martinez defeated Vince Morales via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

5. Featherweight Bout: Chase Hooper defeated Felipe Colares via TKO (strikes) at 3:00 of Round 3

6. Women's Strawweight Bout: Sam Hughes defeated Elise Reed via TKO (strikes) at 3:52 of Round 3