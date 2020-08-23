UFC Vegas 7 results: Frankie Edgar makes successful bantamweight debut

In the main event of the night, #5 bantamweight Munhoz welcomed former lightweight champion and featherweight challenger Edgar to the 135 pound division, which would be the latter's third weight class to compete in.

Throughout a technical, relentless five rounds, Edgar proved why he can never be counted out, and Munhoz showed why he's ranked at the top.

The game plan was striking, and with brilliant combinations thrown from both men, the closely-fought bout went to the scorecards, where Edgar narrowly edged out a split decision win.

Edgar said, "It's good to be on the winning side. I heard a lot of people barking that I'm old, I'm slow. I definitely proved them all wrong. Three weight classes, I've shown I can compete with the best at 38 years old. I think the sky is the limit for myself. Pedro is a top dog and that makes me a top dog. I'm back."

Due to a positive COVID-19 test, Ovince Saint Preux's light heavyweight bout against Alonzo Menifield was removed from the card and will be rescheduled at a later date.

In being promoted to the co-main event spot, Mike Rodriguez rose to the occasion against Marcin Prachnio. Rodriguez landed harsh elbows in the clinch and threw two more punches that ended the fight. After his rapid first round TKO win in just 2:17.

Also on the main, Daniel Rodriguez suffered an early knock down and vicious punches from Dwight Grant, then rallied with his own fight-ending fists in the opening bout to claim a first-round KO.

Later, in the women's flyweight division, Shana Dobson and Mariya Agapova put on a fast-paced round in which each found success with their boxing and takedowns. Dobson poured on the ground and pound in the second round and the referee jumped in to halt the bout.

Next up, at lightweight, Joe Solecki proved himself a star quality Dana White's Contender Series graduate when climbed on the back of Austin Hubbard, locked in his legs and then his arms to get a rare submission, a standing rear naked choke.

This one goes out to the underdogs 😤 #UFCVegas7 pic.twitter.com/u7bCdKCixL — UFC (@ufc) August 23, 2020

Earlier in the preliminary card, Amanda Lemos and Matthew Semelsberger earned decision wins over Mizuki and Carlton Minus in their respective bouts, while Jordan Wright and Trevin Jones earned stoppage wins.

UFC Night Night: Munhoz vs Edgar Final Results

Main Card

1. Bantamweight bout: Frankie Edgar defeated Pedro Munhoz via split decision (48-47, 48-47, 46-49)

2. Light Heavyweight bout: Mike Rodriguez defeated Marcin Prachnio via KO at 2:17 of round 1

3. Lightweight bout: Joe Solecki defeated Austin Hubbard via submission (RNC) at 3:51 of round 1

4. Women's Flyweight bout: Shana Dobson defeated Mariya Agapova via TKO at 1:38 of round 2

5. Welterweight bout: Daniel Rodriguez defeated Dwight Grant via KO at 2:24 of round 1

Preliminary Card

1. Women's Strawweight bout: Amanda Lemos defeated Mizuki via unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

2. Light Heavyweight bout: Jordan Wright defeated Ike Villanueva via TKO at 1:31 of round 1

3. Welterweight bout: Matthew Semelsberger defeated Carlton Minus via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 29-28)

4. Catchweight (140 lbs) bout: Trevin Jones defeated Timur Valiev via TKO at 1:59 of round 2