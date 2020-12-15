English
Kim claims historic U.S. Women's Open title with stunning comeback

By Samuel Green
Kim A Lim
Kim A-lim started the final round five shots off the lead before delivering a fairytale finish to her US Women's Open debut.

Houston, December 15: South Korean golfer Kim A-lim mounted a sensational comeback to lift the 75th US Women's Open title in historic fashion on Monday.

Kim started a weather-delayed final round five shots behind Japanese leader Hinako Shibuno at Champions Golf Club in Houston before completing a stunning one-stroke upset on her competition debut.

The 25-year-old Kim carded a four-under-par 67 to surge to the top of the leaderboard and become the seventh player, and first in 15 years, to overturn a five-shot deficit and be crowned champion.

Kim's compatriot and world number one Ko Jin-young posted a three-under-par 68 to seal a share of second place with Sweden's Amy Olson (72), but they could not reel in the runaway clubhouse leader.

An emotional Olson held a two-stroke lead as she chased a maiden LPGA Tour win with five holes to play after Sunday's final round was pushed back due to thunderstorms.

But the mask-clad Kim found her rhythm and birdied the final three holes in a fairytale finish, while overnight leader Shibuno slumped to a 74 and fourth position.


Story first published: Tuesday, December 15, 2020, 5:20 [IST]
