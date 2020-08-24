Usain Bolt tests positive for coronavirus

A radio station in Jamaica, Nationwide90fm, reported that Bolt has contracted the disease and will self-isolate. As per Nationwide90fm, Bolt, the greatest sprinter of all time, took the covid test a couple of days ago and as per the test results on Sunday, Bolt had tested positive for the disease.

The sprinter had recently enjoyed his birthday party last week, with the likes of England star Raheem Sterling attending the bash. A host of celebrities along with Sterling were seen at the bash, where no one was seen wearing masks or maintaining social distancing.

Usain Bolt's bday party. No social distance, NO masks! 😳😠 pic.twitter.com/ogqUvk1i9r — Verna Reid (@verna_reid) August 23, 2020

The Jamaican outlet reported that stars including Sterling, cricketer Chris Gayle and Leon Bailey had reported the birthday bash.

The sprinter had taken to social media to post a picture of him and his baby daughter and captioned it as the 'best birthday ever’.

Best birthday ever 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/gf16igLFjA — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) August 22, 2020