English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Usain Bolt tests positive for coronavirus

By
Usain Bolt tests positive for coronavirus

Bengaluru, Aug 24: Usain Bolt has tested positive for the novel coronavirus according to reports. The greatest sprinter of all time, celebrated his 34th birthday in Jamaica recently and according to reports Bolt has tested positive.

A radio station in Jamaica, Nationwide90fm, reported that Bolt has contracted the disease and will self-isolate. As per Nationwide90fm, Bolt, the greatest sprinter of all time, took the covid test a couple of days ago and as per the test results on Sunday, Bolt had tested positive for the disease.

The sprinter had recently enjoyed his birthday party last week, with the likes of England star Raheem Sterling attending the bash. A host of celebrities along with Sterling were seen at the bash, where no one was seen wearing masks or maintaining social distancing.

The Jamaican outlet reported that stars including Sterling, cricketer Chris Gayle and Leon Bailey had reported the birthday bash.

The sprinter had taken to social media to post a picture of him and his baby daughter and captioned it as the 'best birthday ever’.

More USAIN BOLT News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, August 24, 2020, 20:51 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 24, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More