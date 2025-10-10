More sports Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2025: Gulveer Singh, Abhishek Pal, and Lily Das Lead India’s Elite Challenge at Landmark 20th Edition By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, October 10, 2025, 23:57 [IST]

New Delhi, October 10, 2025: India's finest distance runners are all set to make their mark in the landmark 20th edition of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, one of the most prestigious road races in Asia.

Leading the Indian elite field are Asian double gold medallist Gulveer Singh, former champion Abhishek Pal, Kiran Matre, and defending women's champion Lily Das, who are all eyeing strong performances against a formidable international line-up.

Making his debut at the event, Gulveer Singh enters the race on the back of a stellar season that saw him clinch double gold in the 5000m and 10,000m at the 2025 Asian Athletics Championships and narrowly miss a historic 5000m final berth at the World Athletics Championships 2025 in Tokyo by just 0.19 seconds.

Reflecting on his journey, Gulveer said, "It has been a demanding year of continuous training. I have been competing a lot with elite athletes, and it's about how well your body responds on the day. I don't think about records; my aim is to perform well. Many legends have competed here, and I'm excited to join that list."

In the Indian Elite Women's category, defending champion Lily Das (1:18:12) is focused on retaining her title. Confident yet realistic, she said, "I am feeling good and will aim for a win. It's a challenging line-up, and I believe the timings will reflect the quality of the competition."

Former winner Abhishek Pal, who claimed the top spot in 2023, expressed optimism about the group's prospects. "With Gulveer in the race, we hope to come close to the 60-minute mark and push each other to get there. It's been a long season, but the weather conditions should help with speed," he said, adding, "Road races are a great way to test endurance and assess our fitness before a new season."

Kiran Matre highlighted the motivation drawn from racing against top international runners. "My focus will be on staying close to the leading group. The presence of some of the world's fastest runners is a great motivator, and I'll aim to match and even challenge them."

Making her debut, Ankita Dhyani, India's 2000m national steeplechase record holder, emphasized the mental aspect of high-level competition. "Training is as mental and emotional as physical. Competing internationally has taught me that balance. Indian running is progressing well, and races like this help us close the gap with the world's best."

The 20th edition of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon promises to be a landmark event, bringing together India's finest endurance athletes and world-class competition on one of the fastest road-running courses in the world.

Indian Elite Athletes – Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2025

Men’s Elite Field

No. Athlete Name 1 Gulveer Singh 2 Abhishek Pal 3 Kiran Matre 4 Harmanjot Singh 5 Man Singh 6 Gaurav Mathur 7 Lovepreet Singh 8 Dharmender 9 Ankit Deshwal 10 Arun Rathod 11 Kartik Karkera 12 Kalidas Hirave 13 Nikhil Singh 14 Mayangam Lungleng 15 Sahil Gill 16 Harshad Mhatre 17 Kresstarjune Pathaw 18 Manoj Kumar 19 Mohd Aleem 20 Harish 21 Pradeep Chaudhary 22 Shadab Pathan 23 Madina Paul

Women’s Elite Field

No. Athlete Name 1 Lily Das 2 Kavita Yadav 3 Priti Lamba 4 Sanjivani Jadhav 5 Ankita Dhyani 6 Seema 7 Sonika Parmar 8 Ujala Singh 9 Tamsi Singh 10 Reenu Sandhu 11 Rima Patel 12 Pooja Manda 13 Pooja 14 Jyoti Saroj 15 Ekta Rawat 16 Aarti Pawara 17 Ravina Gayakwad 18 Bhagirathi Bisht 19 Dimple Singh 20 Nirmaben Thakor 21 Kavita Kaliraman 22 Ashvini Jadhav