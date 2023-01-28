Conor McGregor escapes unhurt after his bicycle was hit by car

The 34-yera-old Irishman, who last fought in July 2021 against Dustin Poirier, didn't mention where the incident happened but it appeared to take place on a country road, expected to be in Straffan, County Kidare.

The 34-year-old Irishman wrote: "Got a bang of [sic] a car just now from behind. A sun trap, the driver couldn't see me. Full speed straight thru me.

"Thank you God, it wasn't my time. Thank you wrestling and judo also. Having an awareness on the landing saved my life."

In the video, McGregor could be heard telling the driver of the car: "I could have been dead there, mate." The unidentified driver could be heard apologising a multiple times.

The MMA fighter, whose trousers were torn after the incident, could be seen maintaining a calm demeanour soon after as he video himself taking a lift from the driver, along with his damaged bike.

McGregor later could be heard saying in the video: "I'm still here, thank God. That's all that matters."