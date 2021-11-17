WBC approves Canelo's bid to chase title in fifth weight class

Canelo etched his name in the history books courtesy of a brutal 11th-round knockout of previously unbeaten IBF holder Caleb Plant in their blockbuster unification showdown on November 6 – the Mexican superstar becoming the first undisputed super middleweight champion.

After sweeping the division with his WBC, WBA and WBO belts, plus the IBF crown, Canelo (57-1-2) is looking to make the step up to become a five-division champion.

Canelo has never competed at cruiserweight, but the 31-year-old is now in line to meet Congolese champion Makabu (28-2), who has won nine consecutive fights dating back to 2016.

"I know ... what he has done with the heavyweights he spars with, and that is why we asked for the fight," Reynoso told ESPN Deportes.

"We know that [Makabu] is strong, but Canelo can beat him. ... Many may say that it is crazy, but they also said that it was crazy when Canelo was junior middleweight champion and we were looking for middleweights, super middleweight, light heavyweights.

"I have a lot of confidence in Canelo. He is very strong and has many qualities, and I know that he is going to win that fight."