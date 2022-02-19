Winter Olympics: Norway make history with 15th gold medal in Beijing

It meant Norway became the first ever nation to win 15 gold medals at a single Winter Olympic Games, overtaking Canada's previous record total of 14 from 2010.

Boe's success was his fourth gold at Beijing 2022, and fifth medal overall, with Norway cementing their place at the top of the medal table with five more on Friday, including Boe's.

MEDALS TALLY

Vetle Sjaastad Christiansen took bronze in the same event, while Tiril Eckhoff and Martu Olsbu Roiseland claimed silver and bronze respectively in the women's 12.5km mass start.

Roiseland became the first athlete to win a medal in all four individual biathlon events at a Winter Games, while Haavard Holmefjord Lorentzen added another bronze in the men's 1000m speed skating.

Hosts China moved up to fourth in the medal table following another win for Eileen Gu in the women's freeski halfpipe, her second gold of the Games.

Netherlands sit level with Sweden in joint-fifth place after Thomas Krol won the men's 1000m speed skating event

Switzerland leapfrogged Austria into seventh after a one-two in the men's ski cross big final as Ryan Regez took gold and Alex Fiva won silver.

France remain 10th behind the Russian Olympic Committee despite gold for Justine Braisaz-Bouchet in women's 12.5km mass start.

Medal table:

1. Norway (G15 S8 B11, Total: 34) 2. Germany (G10 S7 B5, Total: 22) 3. United States (G8 S8 B5, Total: 21) 4. China (G8 S4 B2, Total: 14) T5. Netherlands (G7 S5 B4, Total: 16) T5. Sweden (G7 S5 B4, Total: 16) 7. Switzerland (G7 S2 B5, Total: 14) 8. Austria (G6 S7 B4, Total: 17) 9. Russian Olympic Committee (G5 S9 B13, Total: 27) 10. France (G5 S7 B2, Total: 14)