More sports WNBA Semi-Finals: Indiana Fever Stun Las Vegas Aces While Lynx Top Mercury The WNBA semi-finals saw the Indiana Fever defeat the Las Vegas Aces 89-73, while the Minnesota Lynx overcame the Phoenix Mercury 82-69. Kelsey Mitchell led the Fever with 34 points. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, September 22, 2025, 5:22 [IST]

The WNBA semi-finals began with a surprising twist as the Indiana Fever, ranked sixth, defeated the second-seeded Las Vegas Aces 89-73. Kelsey Mitchell led the Fever with a career play-off high of 34 points. Despite missing several key players due to injuries, Indiana managed to secure this crucial win in the best-of-five series.

Jackie Wilson was the top scorer for the Aces with 19 points, while Aja Wilson contributed 16 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. This defeat marked their first home loss since August 2, following a streak of ten consecutive home victories in regular-season games and two wins against Seattle Storm in the first round.

Indiana's coach, Stephanie White, emphasised their aggressive approach from the start. "We wanted to come in and be the aggressor right away to make sure that we were dictating on the defensive end, and we were dictating from a pace standpoint," she stated. White acknowledged that although it's just one game in a long series, stealing this win was significant for them.

The series will continue with Game 2 still taking place in Las Vegas on Tuesday before moving to Indiana for Game 3 on Friday. The Fever will aim to maintain their momentum as they head into these critical matches.

In another semi-final match-up, the Minnesota Lynx overcame a seven-point half-time deficit to defeat Phoenix Mercury 82-69. Courtney Williams was instrumental for Minnesota with an impressive performance of 23 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, and five steals.

Kahleah Copper led Phoenix with 22 points. Alyssa Thomas added another strong performance with 18 points along with eight rebounds and seven assists. The Lynx will look to extend their lead when they face Phoenix again on Tuesday before heading to Arizona for Game 3 on Friday.

The Lynx's victory was largely due to their dominant second-half performance where they outscored Phoenix by a significant margin of 42-22. Kayla McBride also played a key role by adding 21 points and six rebounds for Minnesota.

As both series progress, teams are gearing up for intense battles ahead. The Fever and Lynx have set strong precedents with their opening victories but must maintain focus as they continue through these challenging play-offs.