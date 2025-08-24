More sports WNBA: A'ja Wilson Scores 36 Points As Aces Achieve 10th Consecutive Victory A'ja Wilson's stellar performance with 36 points and 13 rebounds propelled the Las Vegas Aces to a 91-81 victory over the Washington Mystics, extending their winning streak to ten games. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 4:46 [IST]

-myKhel Team

The Las Vegas Aces secured their 10th consecutive win by defeating the Washington Mystics 91-81. A'ja Wilson was instrumental, scoring 36 points and grabbing 13 rebounds, marking her 19th double-double this season. Dana Evans contributed 21 points in just 23 minutes off the bench, while Jackie Young added 10 points. The Aces now stand at a record of 24-14.

In a significant achievement, the Atlanta Dream set a new franchise record for wins in a season with their victory over the New York Liberty. Allisha Gray led with 19 points, helping Atlanta secure a 78-62 win. Brionna Jones added 17 points as the Dream maintained their narrow lead for the No. 2 seed in the WNBA Playoffs standings.

The Mystics initially took a strong lead, ending the first quarter ahead by seven points. They capitalised on free throws, going 9 for 12 from the line. However, Wilson's performance in the second quarter helped Las Vegas outscore Washington by twelve points, leading to a halftime score of 44-39 in favour of the Aces.

Despite missing key players Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu due to injuries, New York Liberty struggled against Atlanta's dominance. Kennedy Burke led New York with 13 points off the bench, while Jonquel Jones contributed with 11 points and eight rebounds. The Liberty have now lost four of their last five games.

The Dream started strong with a 12-4 run and never looked back. By halftime, they had built a commanding lead of 48-29 thanks to Gray's contributions. Atlanta's advantage grew to as much as 26 points during the third quarter, leaving New York unable to mount any significant challenge.

Tina Charles Reaches Milestone

Tina Charles achieved her milestone of reaching her 200th career double-double as she scored 23 points in Connecticut Sun's victory over Chicago Sky. Bria Hartley also scored an impressive 23 points on efficient shooting to help secure a season-best three-game winning streak for Connecticut.

The Sun led by as many as 21 points before Chicago mounted a comeback attempt that fell short. Kia Nurse spearheaded Chicago's efforts with two crucial three-pointers late in the first half and finished with a team-high of 19 points.

Ariel Adkins and Angel Reese also made significant contributions for Connecticut. Reese recorded her own double-double with eleven rebounds and eleven points. This performance ties her with Wilson for the league lead in double-doubles this season.

The Las Vegas Aces are now just half a game behind Atlanta for second place in the standings after their recent triumph over Washington Mystics. Meanwhile, defending champions New York Liberty find themselves two games behind Atlanta following their defeat against them.