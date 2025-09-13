More sports World Athletics Championships 2025: James Hillier Backs Animesh, Tejas and Gulveer to Shine in Tokyo By Avinash Sharma Published: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 0:21 [IST]

As the World Athletics Championships kick off in Tokyo on Saturday (September 13), India will see three athletes step onto the global stage, each carrying the weight of history and expectation.

Reliance Foundation-backed Animesh Kujur (men's 200m), Tejas Shirse (men's 110m hurdles) and Gulveer Singh (men's 5000m and 10000m) - all reigning national record holders - will represent the tricolour in their respective events.

For Animesh and Tejas, it is a breakthrough moment. Animesh becomes the first Indian male sprinter to qualify for the Worlds in the short sprints, while Tejas is only the second Indian ever to make the cut in the 110m hurdles. Gulveer, meanwhile, holds the distinction of being the first Indian to compete in both the 5000m and 10000m at the global championships.

A Journey Years in the Making

Reflecting on the magnitude of the moment, James Hillier, Athletics Director at Reliance Foundation, emphasised that the success of these athletes is the result of years of commitment and vision.

"This is the culmination of a long journey for us, which started in 2019, when we just had a good vision and some very knowledgeable people," said Hillier. "It is not an overnight success, it is six years of hard work, overcoming challenges and swimming against the tide. This has been possible because of Mrs. Ambani's belief in us and her unstinting support. Our program has helped these three gifted athletes flourish and grow as individuals."

Breaking Barriers in Sprinting

Calling Animesh a trailblazer, Hillier praised his landmark achievement.

"Animesh is making history and breaking down barriers that we didn't think were possible. When I first came to India, I constantly heard that Indians couldn't sprint and we have disproved that myth. We have changed the belief system and it is culmination of many years of hard work at the Foundation to have an Indian sprinter competing at the very highest level."

Animesh trains under coach Martin Owens at the Odisha Reliance Foundation Athletics High Performance Centre, where his progress has mirrored India's rise in sprinting.

Tejas' Mental Fortitude

For Tejas, the road to Tokyo has been particularly demanding. After narrowly missing qualification for two Asian Championships and the Asian Games, and enduring an injury-plagued year, his eventual breakthrough carries special significance.

"Tejas is a very tough guy," Hillier said. "To qualify for the Worlds after such a challenging period is a remarkable show of strength. He absolutely deserves this and I know he will make the most of the opportunity."

Gulveer's Historic Double

Hillier also reserved high praise for Gulveer Singh, who will compete in both the 5000m and 10000m. "Gulveer has been a revelation over the past few years, working with Scott Simmons, his coach in the USA. I have seen him grow not just as an athlete but as a human being who is genuinely comfortable at the highest levels. He is in great form and ready to do something special," he said.

With Animesh, Tejas, and Gulveer set to make their World Championships debuts, the trio will be competing against the best in the world at one of athletics' most iconic venues. For Indian track and field, their participation represents not just personal milestones but also a sign of the sport's growing stature in the country.