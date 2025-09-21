World Athletics Championships 2025: USA Tops Table With 16 Gold Medals, Clinches Yellow Metal in Relays; Complete Medal Tally

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Was Fakhar Zaman Out or Not Out? Pakistan batter leaves after Given Caught Behind

Tokyo, Sep 21: ShaCarri Richardson's performance in the relay was a highlight, while Noah Lyles and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone also excelled on the final day of the World Athletics Championships 2025.

The U.S. team secured three gold medals in the rainy relays in Tokyo, marking the end of the biennial global competition. This event also saw a heartfelt farewell to Jamaica's sprint legend, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

Richardson expressed her joy, saying, "I felt like I ran with my heart because of the ladies I'm standing with." Despite a challenging year marred by injuries, Richardson celebrated her first gold medal at these championships. She had finished fifth in the women's 100 meters the previous weekend.

Richardson's Relay Triumph

In the 4x100 relay, Richardson was placed on the anchor leg, a position she has held for gold-medal performances over the past two years. Unlike last year's Olympics, where she confidently passed her opponents and emphasized her finish, this time she had to push hard throughout. She trailed by .01 seconds when receiving the baton from Kayla White but managed to build a lead and secure victory in 41.75 seconds.

The U.S. team's win was aided by a slight hiccup during an exchange between Jamaican twins Tia and Tina Clayton. Melissa Jefferson-Wooden ran the lead leg for the U.S., becoming the first three-time sprint winner at worlds since Fraser-Pryce in 2013.

Fraser-Pryce's Legacy

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, known as the "Mommy Rocket," earned silver, matching her debut result at worlds in 2007. Reflecting on her career, she said, "No emotions right now. Just grateful to be able to finish this race." Her achievements include 17 world championship medals and eight Olympic medals.

Jefferson-Wooden and others expressed gratitude towards Fraser-Pryce for paving the way for women's short sprints. "She's definitely paved the way for women's short sprints," Jefferson-Wooden noted. The U.S. women's team members train together, with Richardson and Jefferson-Wooden aiming to succeed Fraser-Pryce in future competitions.

Lyles Leads Men's Relay

Noah Lyles led the U.S. men's 4x100 relay team to victory, securing their 26th medal and 16th gold of the meet. This performance mirrored their success at the Tokyo Olympics four years ago when they also won 26 medals but only seven golds.

Lyles contributed two golds and a bronze during these championships. The men's relay was notably smooth, avoiding past issues with bad exchanges that have plagued them since 1995.

McLaughlin-Levrone's Record Pursuit

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone maintained a drama-free performance in the women's 4x400 relay. She extended a significant lead inherited from Aaliyah Butler, helping the team finish with a championship-record time of 3 minutes, 16.61 seconds.

After breaking records earlier in the week, McLaughlin-Levrone faced questions about potential future records. She commented on their progress towards breaking an old record set by the Soviet Union in 1988: "We're getting closer and closer."

Botswana's Historic Win

The U.S. men's 4x400 team narrowly missed out on gold due to Rai Benjamin being overtaken by Botswana's Collen Kebinatshipi in a last-lap sprint. Botswana secured their first relay win with a time of 2:57.76. This event marked an impressive achievement for Botswana as they emerged as a new sprint power on the global stage.

World Athletics Championships 2025 Medal Tally

Rank Federation Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 United States 16 5 5 26 2 Kenya 7 2 2 11 3 Canada 3 1 1 5 4 Netherlands 2 2 2 6 5 Spain 2 0 1 3 5 New Zealand 2 0 1 3 5 Sweden 2 0 1 3 5 Botswana 2 0 1 3 9 Portugal 2 0 0 2 10 Jamaica 1 6 3 10 11 Italy 1 3 3 7 12 Germany 1 3 1 5 13 Brazil 1 2 0 3 14 Trinidad And Tobago 1 1 0 2 15 Australia 1 0 3 4 16 Cuba 1 0 2 3 17 France 1 0 1 2 17 Ecuador 1 0 1 2 19 Tanzania 1 0 0 1 19 Switzerland 1 0 0 1 21 Great Britain & N.I. 0 3 2 5 22 Ethiopia 0 2 2 4 22 PR of China 0 2 2 4 24 Mexico 0 2 0 2 25 Belgium 0 1 1 2 25 Bahrain 0 1 1 2 27 Algeria 0 1 0 1 27 Grenada 0 1 0 1 27 Ireland 0 1 0 1 27 Korea 0 1 0 1 27 Nigeria 0 1 0 1 27 Poland 0 1 0 1 27 Commonwealth Of Dominica 0 1 0 1 27 Morocco 0 1 0 1 27 Puerto Rico 0 1 0 1 27 Dominican Republic 0 1 0 1 27 Latvia 0 1 0 1 27 Lithuania 0 1 0 1 27 Greece 0 1 0 1 40 Japan 0 0 2 2 41 Serbia 0 0 1 1 41 Uruguay 0 0 1 1 41 Colombia 0 0 1 1 41 Hungary 0 0 1 1 41 Saint Lucia 0 0 1 1 41 Qatar 0 0 1 1 41 Samoa 0 0 1 1 41 Slovak Republic 0 0 1 1 41 Venezuela 0 0 1 1 41 Czechia 0 0 1 1 41 South Africa 0 0 1 1 41 Slovenia 0 0 1 1 41 Ukraine 0 0 1 1