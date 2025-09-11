‘Match should go on’: Supreme Court declines urgent hearing on plea to stop IND vs PAK Asia Cup clash

More sports World Boxing Championships 2025: Pooja Rani And Jaismine Lamboria Secure Two More Medals For India Pooja Rani and Jaismine Lamboria have ensured two more medals for India at the World Boxing Championships 2025 in Liverpool, showcasing impressive performances in their respective bouts. By Mykhel Team Updated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 17:30 [IST]

In the World Boxing Championships 2025 held in Liverpool, Pooja Rani and Jaismine Lamboria have secured two additional medals for India. Pooja Rani, a two-time Asian champion, triumphed over Poland's Emilia Koterska with a 3:2 victory in the women's 80kg quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Jaismine Lamboria, who won gold at the World Boxing Cup Astana, dominated Uzbekistan's Mamajonova Khumorabonu 5:0 to advance to the women's 57kg semi-final.

India has sent a team of 20 athletes to this inaugural event organized by the newly established World Boxing body. The country is optimistic about strong performances in both men's and women's categories. Nupur was the first Indian boxer to secure a medal by reaching the women's 80+kg quarterfinals earlier on Wednesday.

Two more Indian boxers, Meenakshi in the women's 48kg category and Jadumani Singh Mandengbam in the men's 50kg category, are one win away from securing medals. They will compete in their respective quarterfinals on Friday. Their victories could further boost India's medal tally at this prestigious event.

Pooja Rani's experience played a crucial role in her victory against her younger Polish opponent. Despite trailing after the first round, she took control in the second round and maintained her lead with a strategic approach to secure her place in the semifinals.

Jaismine Lamboria showcased her skills by preventing her Uzbek opponent from gaining any momentum right from the start. She maintained her dominance throughout all three rounds to ensure her advancement to the next stage of the competition.

However, it was not all good news for India as former world champion Nikhat Zareen and World Boxing Cup silver medallist Abhinash Jamwal faced tough challenges. Nikhat Zareen fought valiantly against Turkey's Cakiroglu Buse Naz, a two-time Olympic silver medallist, but lost narrowly in the women's 51kg quarterfinals.

Setbacks for Some Indian Boxers

Abhinash Jamwal also faced disappointment as he was defeated 1:4 by Georgia's Guruli Lasha, who won bronze at the Paris Olympics, in the men's 65kg quarterfinals. These setbacks highlight the competitive nature of this championship and underscore the challenges faced by Indian boxers on this global stage.

The World Boxing Championships continue to be an important platform for showcasing boxing talent from around the world. As India looks forward to more victories, these performances reflect both triumphs and challenges faced by its athletes.