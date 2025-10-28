Lionel Messi Determined To Defend World Cup Title In 2026 If He Is Fully Fit

Victor Wembanyama Just Getting Started, According To Former Spurs Team-Mate Sandro Mamukelashvili

Sports Bulletin For October 28: From BCCI Medical Team's Life-Saving Act On Shreyas Iyer To Chris Broad's Shocking Claim On Team India

Mohun Bagan vs Dempo Live Streaming AIFF Super Cup 2025- When And Where To Watch Online And On TV In India?

Martin O'Neill Affirms His Role At Celtic Is Temporary Following Brendan Rodgers' Departure

Mbeumo Proves His Worth At Manchester United, According To Wayne Rooney

Pakistan vs South Africa Live Streaming 1st T20I: Where to Watch PAK vs SA in India, UK and USA Online?

"Can't Peak Every Time": Nikhat Zareen on Burnout, Boxing Pressure, and Building Mental Strength Ahead of World Boxing Cup Finals

More sports World Boxing Cup Finals 2025: BFI Names Strong 20-Member India Squad as World's Top Boxers Set for Showdown in Greater Noida By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 20:12 [IST]

oi-MyKhel Team

New Delhi, Oct 28: The boxing world's attention turns to Greater Noida, where the World Boxing Cup Finals 2025 will bring together the crème de la crème of global boxing talent from November 14 to 21.

Over 140 elite boxers from 18 nations, including three Paris Olympic medalists, will vie for top honours at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in what promises to be a week-long spectacle of high-octane action.

India will field a formidable 20-member squad, comprising 10 men and 10 women, showcasing a blend of world champions, rising stars, and experienced campaigners.

Leading the Indian women's contingent are former World Champion Nikhat Zareen (51kg), reigning World Champion Jaismine Lamboria (57kg), reigning World Champion Minakshi (48kg), two-time Asian Champion Pooja Rani (80kg), former World Champion Saweety Boora (75kg), and World Championship silver medallist Nupur Sheoran (80+kg).

The men's squad features Hitesh (70kg) and Abhinash Jamwal (65kg) - both medalists from earlier World Boxing Cup stages - alongside Jadumani Singh (50kg), Pawan Bartwal (55kg), Sachin (60kg), Sumit (75kg), Lakshya Chahar (80kg), Jugnoo (85kg), Naveen Kumar (90kg), and Narender (90+kg).

The women's lineup is further strengthened by Preeti (54kg), Parveen (60kg), Neeraj Phogat (65kg), and Arundhati Choudhary (70kg), all of whom have been consistent performers in recent international competitions.

Among the international stars set to feature are Paris Olympic medalists Aeji Im (South Korea) and Wu Shih-Yi and Chen Nien-Chin (Chinese Taipei), alongside multiple World Championships and World Cup gold medallists.

Expressing pride in hosting the tournament, Boxing Federation of India (BFI) President Ajay Singh said, "Hosting the World Boxing Cup Finals is a proud moment for Indian boxing and a reflection of how far we've come on the global stage.

"Bringing the world's top nations and Olympic medallists to compete here is not just an honour, but a testament to India's growing stature as a boxing powerhouse. Our athletes have shown they can stand shoulder to shoulder with the best, and this event gives them the perfect platform to prove it once again."

The World Boxing Cup Finals 2025 will serve as the culmination of the sport's annual global series, with the top-ranked athletes from the season competing across ten weight categories for the prestigious World Boxing Cup trophy. With a rich mix of global talent and homegrown excellence, India is all set to deliver one of the most exciting international boxing events of the year.