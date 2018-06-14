World high jump champion Barshim keeps winning

At the Mestsky Stadium on Wednesday, the ace Qatari was under immense self-inflicted pressure when he missed 2.34M which was cleared by his rival Danil Lysenko in his first attempt. Barshim then passed to 2.36M, but missed again.

Lysenko, competing as an authorized neutral athlete, cleared the height on his second try, pushing Barshim on to the edge as the bar was raised to 2.38M with just one jump left.

With the pressure mounting, Barshim was confidence personified as he calmly made the crowd clap to his stride and sailed smoothly over the bar.

"I needed time to wake up," said Barshim. "I was down to one jump, and it was either win or lose. My coach said to jump 2.36M but I felt that I needed more pressure so went for 2.38M. And that woke me up."

Syria's Ghazal Majed El Dein clinched the bronze with an effort of 2.25M.

Coe visits heritage exhibition

Meanwhile, IAAF President Sebastian Coe paid a visit to the Heritage World / Continental Cup - 1977 to 2018 - Exhibition, currently open in Ostrava.

Coe toured the exhibition with Tomas Macura, the Mayor of the city of Ostrava, Libor Varhanik, Czech Athletics Federation President and Valter Bocek, Chief Executive Officer of the IAAF Continental Cup Ostrava 2018.

IAAF President @sebcoe visits IAAF Heritage World / Continental Cup Exhibition in Ostrava: https://t.co/HcjoqCsh3r pic.twitter.com/aepeNuUlbT — IAAF (@iaaforg) June 13, 2018

Coe, double Olympic 1,500M champion and multiple world record breaker, is of course not unfamiliar with the history of the IAAF World Cup in Athletics. Coe competed in the third and fifth editions of the competition, which in 2010 was renamed the IAAF Continental Cup.

"Situated right in the heart of Ostrava, this exhibition is a marvellous opportunity for athletics to directly engage everyday with people as they shop," said Coe, "connecting athletics with a public who might never have considered visiting a stadium to watch our sport.

"Here in Ostrava, athletics' rich history is introduced, visitors become acquainted with its heroes and heroines via video, photo and text displays," added Coe. "They can view the competition clothing of great champions and watch video of the events in which it was worn. They have the opportunity to feel the weight of the hammer and marvel at the height of the high jump world record. This is athletics close up, a sport which has excited for millennia," Coe added.

(With inputs from IAAF).