World Para Athletics 2025: Zileide, Fatma Hand Polish Long Jump Legend Karolina Kucharczyk-Urbanska a Rare Defeat

New Delhi, October 5: Zileide Cassiano Da Silva (Brazil) and Fatma Damla Altin (Turkiye) scripted history at the IndianOil New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships by handing Polish great Karolina Kucharczyk-Urbanska a rare defeat in the women's Long Jump T20 final on Sunday (October 5).

It marked only the third time in her glittering career that Karolina failed to win gold at a global event. Zileide and Fatma, who had both finished behind the Polish star at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, found the perfect rhythm and elevation to leap to 5.88m and 5.72m respectively, securing gold and silver. Karolina settled for bronze with a best effort of 5.55m.

The 33-year-old Polish legend, returning to World Para Championships after missing the 2024 edition, has dominated the T20 category for over a decade, with four World Championships and three Paralympic golds to her name. Battling an ankle injury, she managed a season-best performance, later admitting that the bronze "felt like gold."

"I had a lot of fun today. I fought hard to get on the podium," said Karolina, reflecting on the humid conditions in New Delhi. She praised the competition for its intensity and spirit.

Interestingly, Croatia's Mikela Ristoski-who had previously beaten Karolina at the 2011 World Championships (Christchurch) and the 2016 Rio Paralympics-was also in contention for bronze but narrowly missed out.

From the Shot Put circle, Lara Baars of the Netherlands delivered a sensational performance in the women's F40 class, throwing 9.77m to set a new World Record-the 30th World Record of the IndianOil New Delhi 2025 Championships. The 28-year-old bettered her own mark twice, being the only competitor to cross the 9m barrier, further solidifying her dominance in the F40 category.

Jury of Appeal Reverses Decision

Earlier in the day, the Jury of Appeal reinstated four throws of Brazil's Paulino dos Santos Thiago in the men's Shot Put F57 final, including his best of 14.82m that earned him the silver medal. The revision pushed India's Soman Rana to bronze and Finland's Teijo Koppikka out of the podium.

India's overall medal tally remains at 18 medals-comprising six golds, six silvers, and six bronzes-placing them seventh in the standings. The nation's hopes for further success now rest on sprinter Simran Sharma, who will contest the women's 200m T12 final against Brazil's Clara Barros Da Silva and Venezuela's Alejandra Paola Perez Lopez.

October 5 Morning Results

Men's Finals Event Gold Silver Bronze 800m T34 Wang Yang (China) - 1:40.24 Chaiwat Rattana (Thailand) - 1:40.37 Austin Smeenk (Canada) - 1:40.50 1500m T52 Tomoki Sato (Japan) - 3:30.19 (New Championships Record) Hirokazu Ueyonabaru (Japan) - 3:57.75 Leonardo De Jesus Perez (Mexico) - 3:58.85 Shot Put F33 Deni Cerni (Croatia) - 12.17m Aleksandr Khrupin (Neutral Para Athlete) - 11.19m Kamel Kardjena (Algeria) - 11.09m

Women's Finals Event Gold Silver Bronze Long Jump T20 Zileide Cassiano Da Silva (Brazil) - 5.88m Fatma Damla Altin (Turkiye) - 5.72m Karolina Kucharczyk-Urbanska (Poland) - 5.55m Shot Put F40 Lara Baars (Netherlands) - 9.77m (New World Record) Madina Mukhtrova (Uzbekistan) - 8.99m Raja Jebali (Tunisia) - 8.86m Discus Throw F55 Rosa Maria Guerrero (Mexico) - 27.42m Diana Krumina (Latvia) - 26.51m Erica M. Castano (Colombia) - 25.16m

Indian athletes: Sakshi Kasana (7th - 22.47m), Karamjyoti Dalal (8th - 21.12m), and Pooja (9th - 19.45m) competed in the women's Discus Throw F55 final.