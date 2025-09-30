More sports World Para Athletics Championships 2025: Colombia's 16-Year-Old Sprinter Angie Nicoll Stuns on Debut with Gold By MyKhel Staff Published: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 17:38 [IST]

oi-Avinash Sharma

New Delhi, Sep 30: At just 16 years old, Colombia's Angie Nicoll Mejía Morales has written one of the most inspiring stories of the IndianOil New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships.

In her very first World Championship race, she stormed to victory in the women's T38 100m final, clocking 12.34 seconds to win gold and set a new Championship Record.

Her performance at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium left fans, athletes, and even Angie herself astonished. "Honestly, my mind is still blank. I still can't believe it. I never expected this because athletics was never something I wanted to do. But today my body just responded on its own, and I'm very, very happy," she said after her triumph.

Guided to Glory

Angie was quick to credit those who shaped her journey. At the top of the list was her mentor, Professor Kendrick San Miguel, who persuaded her to pursue athletics when she was reluctant. "He was the one who always supported me, who encouraged me to try athletics even when I didn't like it. Without him, I wouldn't be here," she said.

She also expressed gratitude to her family, holding back tears as she mentioned her parents and brother. "They've always been there for me, pushing me forward and believing in me."

A Message Beyond the Track

While her record-breaking sprint stole the spotlight, it was Angie's message to young girls everywhere that resonated deeply. "Don't give up and work hard. The work is tough, and the road is long. But don't give up," she said, offering wisdom that belied her years.

Her words, combined with her fearless debut, reflect a blend of youthful innocence and remarkable determination. The teenager who once hesitated to embrace athletics now stands as an emblem of perseverance, showing that guidance, belief, and hard work can transform doubts into victories.

A Star Is Born

Angie Nicoll's journey has only just begun, but her debut in New Delhi already feels like the dawn of a special career. For Colombia and the world, her gold medal is more than a sporting achievement-it is a story of resilience and unexpected destiny.

The 16-year-old who resisted athletics is now a World Champion, her story destined to inspire countless others who dream, hesitate, and ultimately discover their strength.