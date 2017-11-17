Wrestler Sangram Singh meets ITBP jawans at Indo-China border, hails their sacrifices

New Delhi, Nov 17: Wrestler Sangram Singh recently met the jawans of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and thanked them for their selfless contribution.

The Rohtak-based grappler motivated and even entertained the officers and jawans at a camp near India-China border.

The ITBP is one of the five Central Armed Police Forces of India. It was raised on 24 October 1962, under the CRPF Act, in the wake of the Indo-China War of 1962.

The wrestler spent some quality time with the jawans and also learnt how they spend their days and train for all types of eventualities.

The wrestler, who was awarded the title of World's Best Wrestler by the World Wrestling Professionals, is soon coming up with a show to reveal the life stories of country's top athletes.

In order to meet the real-life heroes of the country, the wrestler interacted with the personnel. Sangram, who won Commonwealth Heavyweight Wrestling Championship in South Africa in 2015, has also turned a motivational speaker.

He even listened to the issues to the jawans - who live far away from their loved ones - and motivated them.

Being a wrestler, Sangram understands the importance of mental and physical fitness so he tried his hands in some of the physical activities that the soldiers do on a regular basis to keep themselves fit.

Here are a few images from the wrestler's interaction with the soldiers: