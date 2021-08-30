You are an inspiration to all of us - Neeraj Chopra to three-time Paralympic medallist Devendra Jhajharia

Jhajharia, who had won gold medals in 2004 and 2016 Paralympics, clinched silver medal on Monday (August 30) with a personal best throw of 64.35 in the men's Standing Javelin F46 event.

Compatriot Sundar Singh Gurjar also joined Jhajharia on the podium by capturing bronze with a season-best throw of 62.58.

Neeraj, who won a gold medal in the javelin throw event in Tokyo Olympics earlier this month, took to social media to congratulate the pair on their medal wins in the Paralympics 2020.

Tokyo Paralympics: Devendra Jhajharia wins silver as Sundar Gurjar bags bronze in F46 javelin throw

"Devendra bhai sahab: you are such an inspiration to all of us Congratulations on your 3rd #Paralympics medal! Many congratulations to Sundar bhai also for winning a bronze," Neeraj Chopra tweeted.

Devendra bhai sahab: you are such an inspiration to all of us 💪! Congratulations on your 3rd #Paralympics medal! Many congratulations to Sundar bhai also for winning a 🥉 @DevJhajharia @SundarSGurjar pic.twitter.com/eiKxNPfAvM — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) August 30, 2021

Devendra Jhajharia also expressed gratitude towards PM Modi for his support and encouragement as he felt the virtual interaction ahead of the Games gave the athletes a morale boost.

"I am extremely happy on winning a third medal in Paralympic Games for India. I want to thank my family, my parents who supported me and sent me to the ground despite me being differently-abled," Jhajharia was quoted as saying to ANI.

"I also want to coach thank my coach who trained me continually for five years and my fitness coach too. I also want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he supported us, encouraged us and boosted our morale prior to departing for the Games," he added.

Meanwhile, PM Modi also congratulated the pair for their performances at the Paralympics.

Superb performance by @DevJhajharia! One of our most experienced athletes wins a Silver medal. Devendra has been making India continuously proud. Congratulations to him. Best of luck for his future endeavours. #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/204B90fXbv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 30, 2021

India is overjoyed by the Bronze medal won by @SundarSGurjar. He has shown remarkable courage and dedication. Congratulations to him. Wishing him the very best. #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/irTIHefCoH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 30, 2021

The javelin thrower, also thanked Sports Authority of India (SAI) for their support in his three medal journey.

"I also want to thank SAI and I will go and meet my daughter. Registering a hat-trick for India gives me immense pride," Jhajharia concluded.