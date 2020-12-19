English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

2020 in review: A landmark year for MotoGP eSport

By
MotoGP
From Virtual Races to the fourth eSport Championship and more, this season was a virtual milestone for MotoGP.

Bengaluru, December 19: 2020 has been quite a year. In the world of MotoGP eSport it has also been a landmark season for Dorna Sports, packed full of new challenges and events that have only added to what was an already-impressive portfolio of virtual competition - breaking records and garnering recognition across the board.

From Virtual Races and Grands Prix to the fourth eSport Championship, the new WINDTRE Rising Stars series and more, this season was a landmark one.

The year began with racing on hold as the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic obliged calendar changes, but the competition continued - virtually.

Virtual Races

Virtual Races

For the first time ever, MotoGP riders competed against each other online in 10 Virtual Races, including two full Grands Prix featuring MotoGP, Moto2, Moto3 and MotoE.

Sixty four riders from 48 different teams took part, including some of the sport's biggest names such as Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP), Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha SRT), then-reigning champion Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team), MotoGP legend Jorge Lorenzo and newly-crowned 2020 MotoGP world champion Joan Mir.

Official charity

Official charity

The Red Bull Virtual Grand Prix of Spain was also more than a Virtual Grand Prix, as the riders did battle in aid of the official charity of MotoGP, Two Wheels for Life, with the goal of raising funds for their vital work fighting COVID-19 on two wheels - ensuring the delivery of test results, education and equipment to hard to reach communities to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

Over the 10 races, the events accrued 12 million live video views and 52 million views overall, as well as 10 million interactions and 331 million impressions. 40 broadcasters showed the Virtual Races and Grands Prix across the world.

eSport Championship

eSport Championship

The MotoGP eSport Championship, meanwhile, also had another incredible year. The series was shortlisted in the 2020 Sports Technology Awards in the 'Use of Esports by a Sports Brand' category, which saw Dorna Sports acknowledged for the MotoGP eSport Championship up against F1 and NBA.

This prestigious award received entries from 45 sports and over 30 countries.

Global Series

Global Series

The official MotoGP 20 console video game - produced by long-standing partner and videogame developer Milestone - provided the backbone of the Championship once again, and competition began in March in the Pro Draft.

The fastest in this time-attack stage were then put through to the Global Series, representing MotoGP Teams in a stunning eight-race Championship to decide the crown. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's eSport rider Williams_Adrian came out on top to claim his first title, becoming the third different MotoGP eSport Champion in four years.

(By a special arrangement with Dorna Sports)

More YEARENDER 2020 News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, December 19, 2020, 10:21 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 19, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More