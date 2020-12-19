2020 in review: A landmark year for MotoGP eSport

Virtual Races

For the first time ever, MotoGP riders competed against each other online in 10 Virtual Races, including two full Grands Prix featuring MotoGP, Moto2, Moto3 and MotoE.

Sixty four riders from 48 different teams took part, including some of the sport's biggest names such as Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP), Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha SRT), then-reigning champion Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team), MotoGP legend Jorge Lorenzo and newly-crowned 2020 MotoGP world champion Joan Mir.

Official charity

The Red Bull Virtual Grand Prix of Spain was also more than a Virtual Grand Prix, as the riders did battle in aid of the official charity of MotoGP, Two Wheels for Life, with the goal of raising funds for their vital work fighting COVID-19 on two wheels - ensuring the delivery of test results, education and equipment to hard to reach communities to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

Over the 10 races, the events accrued 12 million live video views and 52 million views overall, as well as 10 million interactions and 331 million impressions. 40 broadcasters showed the Virtual Races and Grands Prix across the world.

eSport Championship

The MotoGP eSport Championship, meanwhile, also had another incredible year. The series was shortlisted in the 2020 Sports Technology Awards in the 'Use of Esports by a Sports Brand' category, which saw Dorna Sports acknowledged for the MotoGP eSport Championship up against F1 and NBA.

This prestigious award received entries from 45 sports and over 30 countries.

Global Series

The official MotoGP 20 console video game - produced by long-standing partner and videogame developer Milestone - provided the backbone of the Championship once again, and competition began in March in the Pro Draft.

The fastest in this time-attack stage were then put through to the Global Series, representing MotoGP Teams in a stunning eight-race Championship to decide the crown. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's eSport rider Williams_Adrian came out on top to claim his first title, becoming the third different MotoGP eSport Champion in four years.