A day after the flag: Quartararo takes a big step towards MotoGP title

Advantage Quartarao

For the fifth time in 2021, Sunday belonged to Quartararo as the Yamaha rider has extended his lead in the title race.

His win at Silverstone is a a significant blow to Quartararo's title challengers. El Diablo takes a 65-point lead into MotorLand and is riding the crest of a wave in 2021. Can he be stopped?

Rins back in form

As the gap at the top of the 2021 FIM MotoGP World Championship increases, it was good to see Rins getting back to form and his second-place finish is just what the doctor ordered.

At the same time his team-mate and defending world champion Mir, who finished ninth in Silverstone, is now second in the title race, though the Spaniard has still lot of catching up to do with Quartararo.

Espargaro shines

Espargaros' efforts helped Aprilia take a first MotoGP podium as six factories finished in the top six for the first time since 1972. It has been a tough journey for rider and team, but at Silverstone, the blood, sweat and tears finally paid off.

What a journey it has been for Espargaro and Aprilia. For the most part, the tough times have outweighed the good since partnering up in 2017, but finally, at the British GP, Espargaro and Aprilia celebrated a dream MotoGP podium together.

Big day

It was a big day for the Frenchman and his title aspirations. Over to Aragon!