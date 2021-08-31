English
A day after the flag: Quartararo takes a big step towards MotoGP title

By
Fabio Quartararo
The gap at the top increases as it is advantage Fabio Quartarao for now.

Bengaluru, August 31: Fabio Quartararo unleashed some serious speed in the British GP at Silverstone with the Frenchman in fine form to fight his way through to the lead and then put the hammer down to win the race and take a vital step towards his maiden FIM MotoGP World Championship title.

Behind, Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) stormed through for second place and a podium to bounce back from a tougher season so far.

In third place some history was made -- Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini) held off Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) to take Aprilia's first ever podium in the MotoGP era.

Quartararo storms to victory at British Grand Prix

After a great weekend for Quartararo that sees him now sit pretty 65 points clear of Suzuki's Joan Mir in the 2021 FIM MotoGP World Championship, the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP rider seems to be holding most of the cards in 2021.

But next up it is Motorland (Aragon) and which has been a happy hunting ground for his title rivals. Can they fight back next time out? We will find out in two weeks!

Advantage Quartarao

Advantage Quartarao

For the fifth time in 2021, Sunday belonged to Quartararo as the Yamaha rider has extended his lead in the title race.

His win at Silverstone is a a significant blow to Quartararo's title challengers. El Diablo takes a 65-point lead into MotorLand and is riding the crest of a wave in 2021. Can he be stopped?

Rins back in form

Rins back in form

As the gap at the top of the 2021 FIM MotoGP World Championship increases, it was good to see Rins getting back to form and his second-place finish is just what the doctor ordered.

At the same time his team-mate and defending world champion Mir, who finished ninth in Silverstone, is now second in the title race, though the Spaniard has still lot of catching up to do with Quartararo.

Espargaro shines

Espargaro shines

Espargaros' efforts helped Aprilia take a first MotoGP podium as six factories finished in the top six for the first time since 1972. It has been a tough journey for rider and team, but at Silverstone, the blood, sweat and tears finally paid off.

What a journey it has been for Espargaro and Aprilia. For the most part, the tough times have outweighed the good since partnering up in 2017, but finally, at the British GP, Espargaro and Aprilia celebrated a dream MotoGP podium together.

Big day

Big day

With his crushing win at Silverstone, Quartararo for whom it was his fifth victory in 2021, has taken a big step towards clinching his maiden FIM MotoGP World Championship title.

It was a big day for the Frenchman and his title aspirations. Over to Aragon!

Story first published: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 10:06 [IST]
