Al Attiyah takes slender lead on the opening day of Silk Way Rally

Loop stage
After a short liaison of 25.67km, Al Attiyah was first into the opening Astrakhan loop stage in his Toyota and was given the task of navigating and opening the road.
The crew began well and began to edge away from the chasing pack, as rival Harry Hunt stopped to change a puncture and Joan Roma was forced to retire through pain caused by an ongoing neck injury sustained at the Dakar Rally in January.
Well clear
Al Attiyah reached PC1, after 118km, 2min 33sec in front of Hunt and well clear of Saudi rival Yazeed Al Rajhi in third place.
The Qatari maintained his lead to the stage finish and a liaison of 26.11km back to Astrakhan.
Marathon stage
On the second day of the rally which will run July 27, teams will embark upon the first half of a Marathon stage to the town of Elista.
Service assistance will not be permitted and it will be imperative for crews to carry vital spares in the car and be able to effect emergency repairs when necessary.
Compact route
The compact route then returns to Astrakhan on the second half of the Marathon stage on July 23, before drivers tackle a second loop around Astrakhan in the Takyr desert on July 24.
The Silk Way Rally then begins its gradual path towards the Russian capital with the fifth high-speed stage on fast tracks running between Astrakhan and Volgograd on July 25 and the penultimate section heading in the direction of Lipetsk on July 26.
The final stage features difficult navigation and runs between Lipetsk and Moscow before the ceremonial finish in Red Square on July 27.