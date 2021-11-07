Algarve GP: Bagnaia clinches constructors crown for Ducati in red-flagged race

Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) and Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) completed the podium in Portimao as the race ended prematurely, with an Iker Lecuona (Tech3 KTM Factory Racing) and Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) crash at Turn 13 bringing out the red flags - riders conscious, Oliveira headed to the medical centre for a check-up.

With five laps to go, at Turn 5, newly-crowned FIM MotoGP world champion Fabio Quartararo slipped out of contention. A first DNF of the season was endured by the Frenchman, not the way he imagined his Algarve GP going.

Ducati duo keen for Stoner to stay on as Bagnaia takes fifth straight pole

Alex Marquez' fantastic weekend ended with the Spaniard unluckily missing out on a chance to attack Miller for the final podium spot, but it was nonetheless a brilliant rider from the LCR Honda Castrol man - a best result of the season for the number 73.

Johann Zarco claimed a lonely P6 in the end, a result that confirms the Frenchman as the top Independent Team rider in 2021.

Pol Espargaro's P6 was a job well done for the Spaniard, and talking of jobs well done, Jorge Martin's P7 was fantastic.

Only a few months on from his Turn 7 horror crash, Martin returned to Portimao to pick up an impressive result to help Pramac Racing become Independent Team Champions - with Martin now just three points down on Enea Bastianini (Avintia Esponsorama) in the Rookie of the Year fight.

Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) finished 8th ahead of Bastianini in 9th, Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) rounded out the top 10.

Pecco is back on top! The Italian has sealed the runner-up spot in the 2021 FIM MotoGP World Championship, as well as helping Ducati secure the Constructor crown. Now, Ducati Lenovo Team and Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP go head-to-head for the Teams Championship title in Valencia. The season finale is just around the corner. Buck up guys!

RESULTS (TOP 10)

1. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team)

2. Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) + 2.478

3. Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) + 6.402

4. Alex Marquez (LCR Honda Castrol) + 6.453

5. Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing) + 7.882

6. Pol Espargaro (Repsol Honda Team) + 9.573

7. Jorge Martin (Pramac Racing) + 10.144

8. Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) + 10.742

9. Enea Bastianini (Avintia Esponsorama) + 13.840

10. Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) + 14.487

(By a special arrangement with Dorna Sports)