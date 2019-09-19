English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

All eyes on Gaurav Gill as Rally of Jodhpur set to flag-off

By
gill

Jodhpur, September 19: JK Tyre Motorsport drivers will push for supremacy in the Rally of Jodhpur, Round 3 of the FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship that gets under way on Saturday.

Three-times APRC champion and six-times INRC Champion Gaurav Gill will be the cynosure of all eyes after a commendable performance in the World Rally luck and mechanical problems yanked him out of contention in the penultimate stage of the Rally. He, however, was in great form and will be hoping to continue in the same vein.

Gill driving the new XUV 300 in R2 spec churning out almost 115 BHP has been setting up to make his machine unbeatable. Fast and sandy stages of Maxperience Rally of Jodhpur a week after this stint in Turkey will give him an ideal platform to showcase the prowess of his newly developed car.

Gill will, however, face a competition from his own mate Dean Mascarenhas from Mangalore who along with his co-driver Shruptha Padival who won the opening round in Chennai and is now placed 2ndoverall in the Championship.

However, it won’t be easy for both of them as another JK Tyre Motorsport supported driver will be breathing fiercely down their neck. Younus Ilyas along with navigator Harish Gowda are in stellar form in the last round and won the INRC 2 category of Rally of Coimbatore while finishing second overall in the event.

Suhem Kabeer from Mysore and Karna Kadur who is past National Champion are itching to outpace the leader board as they are known to be extremely talented drivers in such conditions.

The rally which will feature over 50 cars will not only provide the drivers a great opportunity to prove their mettle but will also offer the fans a great opportunity to catch the stars live in action in their mean machines.

Source: Press Release

More GAURAV GILL News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: gaurav gill motorsport rally
Story first published: Thursday, September 19, 2019, 23:55 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 19, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue