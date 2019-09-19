All eyes on Gaurav Gill as Rally of Jodhpur set to flag-off

Three-times APRC champion and six-times INRC Champion Gaurav Gill will be the cynosure of all eyes after a commendable performance in the World Rally luck and mechanical problems yanked him out of contention in the penultimate stage of the Rally. He, however, was in great form and will be hoping to continue in the same vein.

Gill driving the new XUV 300 in R2 spec churning out almost 115 BHP has been setting up to make his machine unbeatable. Fast and sandy stages of Maxperience Rally of Jodhpur a week after this stint in Turkey will give him an ideal platform to showcase the prowess of his newly developed car.

Gill will, however, face a competition from his own mate Dean Mascarenhas from Mangalore who along with his co-driver Shruptha Padival who won the opening round in Chennai and is now placed 2ndoverall in the Championship.

However, it won’t be easy for both of them as another JK Tyre Motorsport supported driver will be breathing fiercely down their neck. Younus Ilyas along with navigator Harish Gowda are in stellar form in the last round and won the INRC 2 category of Rally of Coimbatore while finishing second overall in the event.

Suhem Kabeer from Mysore and Karna Kadur who is past National Champion are itching to outpace the leader board as they are known to be extremely talented drivers in such conditions.

The rally which will feature over 50 cars will not only provide the drivers a great opportunity to prove their mettle but will also offer the fans a great opportunity to catch the stars live in action in their mean machines.

Source: Press Release