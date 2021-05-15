Allez Les Bleus! Zarco, Quartararo lead French 1-2 in Le Mans practice

Maverick Vinales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) made it two Iwata marque machines in the top three, 0.389 back, with Pol Espargaro (Repsol Honda Team) denied the honour by just 0.001sec.

Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team), ninth in the early stages, had an off-track excursion at Turn 8. It was clear the riders were pushing because Turn 3 then saw Quartararo slide into the gravel unhurt.

French MotoGP: Rain in Le Mans? Bring it on!

Moments later, Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) - just after going P6 - tucked the front of his GP21 at Turn 7, as Le Mans caught out some of the very best in FP2.

Alex Rins, Francesco Bagnaia and Joan Mir are three names who are outside the top 10 heading into what looks set to be a wet FP3 session.

There are only two more places available in Q2. So there is going to be a few prayers from that in the hope that it does not rain on Saturday morning.

Day 1 belonged to the home heroes, but what will Day 2 bring? The ever-important FP3 stint will come your way at 9.55 am local time (1.25pm IST), before qualifying begins from 2.10 pm (5.40pm IST).

Top 10 combined:

1. Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing) - 1:31.747

2. Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) + 0.095

3. Maverick Viñales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) + 0.389

4. Pol Espargaro (Repsol Honda Team) + 0.390

5. Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha SRT) + 0.532

6. Miguel Oliveria (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) + 0.549

7. Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) + 0.614

8. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) + 0.885

9. Valentino Rossi (Petronas Yamaha SRT) + 0.922

10. Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) + 0.964

