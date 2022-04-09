English
Americas GP: Zarco sets early pace, Marquez sixth

By
Johann Zarco
Johann Zarco has thrown down the gauntlet in Austin.

Bengaluru, April 9: A silky smooth lap at the end of FP2 handed Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing) the number one spot on the timesheets on Friday (April 8) at the Red Bull Grand Prix of The Americas at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA).

The Frenchman's 2:02.542ec was enough to beat Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) by 0.247sec to earn himself some breathing space, with reigning FIM MotoGP world champion Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) completing the top three.

Elsewhere, the returning Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) ended Day 1 in sixth, whereas 2022 FIM MotoGP World Championship leader Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) sits outside the top 10 - with work to do for the Argentina GP race winner in FP3 to move through into Q2.

Top 10:

1. Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing) - 2:02.542
2. Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) + 0.247
3. Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) + 0.295
4. Enea Bastianini (Gresini Racing MotoGP) + 0.342
5. Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) + 0.488
6. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) + 0.499
7. Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing) + 0.543
8. Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) + 0.601
9. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) + 0.645
10. Jorge Martin (Pramac Racing) + 0.813

Marquez is back

Marquez' sixth on his return to MotoGP action was an interesting one with the Repsol Honda rider getting off the ground with a very solid performance at a venue which is close to his heart. For the records, the 29-year-old has won seven out of eight times he has raced in COTA.

Maverick Vinales ended Day 1 - P7 for Top Gun while Joan Mir, after briefly sitting P2, is currently heading into Q2 in P8 ahead of Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin (Pramac Racing) - the two GP22 riders rounding out that all-important top 10.

Lots of work to do

That means the latest GP winner Espargaro has work to do in FP3 if he is to grab an automatic place in Q2 in Austin, with the Spaniard missing out by a slender 0.015s.

Pol Espargaro (Repsol Honda Team) and Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) - the leading KTM on a tough day for the factory - are the only other riders within a second of Zarco's scintillating time, down in P12 and P13.

Flurry of riders

Miller had sat P1 after a flurry of riders set their personal best times in the early stages of the session, including Qatar GP winner Enea Bastianini (Gresini Racing MotoGP), Vinales (Aprilia Racing) and Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team).

Opening night winner Bastianini had a good day at the office to finish P4, the Italian was 0.3sec away from Zarco's pace.

Fascinating watch

FP3 at COTA will be a fascinating watch. With no rain forecast, conditions should allow for some time improvements to be made.

The qualifying session of the Americas GP, the historic 500th Grand Prix in motorcycle racing, begins from 2.10pm local time (12.40am IST, Sunday, April 11). Buck up guys!

(By a special arrangement with Dorna Sports)

