Argentina GP: History-making and emotional first victory for Aleix Espargaro and Aprilia Racing

By
Aleix Espargaro
Aleix Espargaro claimed an emotional first victory for himself and Aprilia.

Bengaluru, April 4: History beckoned and it was made in style at the Argentina GP on Sunday (April 3) with Aleix Espargaro claiming an emotional first victory for himself and Aprilia Racing.

On his 200th MotoGP start, Aleix became a Grand Prix race winner after converting pole position into a dream victory at the Termas de Rio Hondo circuit.

Jorge Martin (Pramac Racing) crossed the line P2 less than a second away from P1. Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) ended the race in P3 to pick up his first podium of the season.

The Argentina GP win made the stage perfect for Aleix to celebrate as the long road from 125cc to 250cc to MotoGP, back to Moto2, through the CRT era to MotoGP factory rider ended on the top step of premier class podium.

(RESULTS TOP 10)

1. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing)
2. Jorge Martin (Pramac Racing) + 0.807
3. Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) + 1.330
4. Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) + 1.831
5. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) + 5.840
6. Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) + 6.192
7. Maverick Vinales (Aprilia Racing) + 6.540
8. Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) + 10.215
9. Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) + 12.622
10. Enea Bastianini (Gresini Racing MotoGP) + 12.987

Breathing space

Heading onto the last lap, Aleix Espargaro had given himself 0.6sec breathing space. A monumentally huge lap was incoming for the number 41 and Aprilia, 4.8kms of asphalt was all that separated him from a dream debut victory. Turn 5 was safely negotiated. Turn 7 too. Three corners left for Espargaro quickly become two.

Turn 13 was safely deposited, no attack from Martin was coming, and flicking his RS-GP left, Espargaro took the chequered flag in P1 for the very first time, handing Aprilia their first premier class victory. Emotion, relief, pandemonium.

Crucial 2nd place

Martin had no answer in the end for Espargaro but second place is crucial to kickstart his 2022 campaign after two DNFs in Qatar and Indonesia, as Rins completed the podium for his first visit to the rostrum in 2022.

In the end, Joan Mir was only 0.5sec away from team-mate Rins and a podium finish, but it is a solid result for the Suzuki rider. Francesco Bagnaisa's P5 was a fantastic comeback ride after failing to make it out of Q2, the Italian finished ahead of Brad Binder and Maverick Vinales in the battle for the top five.

Tricky race

Defending champion Fabio Quartararo took a lonely P8 in a tricky race for the Frenchman, as El Diablo ended the day 2.4sec ahead of star rookie Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) - the Italian beat compatriots Enea Bastianini and Luca Marini to bag a tremendous P9.

Qatar GP winner Bastianini relinquished the 2022 FIM MotoGP World Championship lead with a P10, a mistake at Turn 5 cost 'The Beast' a shot at a better result, with Marini slipping down the order from half race distance.

Over to COTA

We had to wait a little longer than anticipated, but Argentina delivered. Aprilia and Aleix Espargaro head to the Grand Prix of The Americas at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) on April 10 as FIM MotoGP World Championship leaders after a wonderful weekend.

2022 has now seen nine different podium finishers in the opening three races. Astonishing! COTA, the stage is yours! Bring it on!

(By a special arrangement with Dorna Sports)

Story first published: Monday, April 4, 2022, 8:37 [IST]
