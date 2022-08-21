Austrian GP: Hat-trick hero Bagnaia closes gap with Quartararo

The Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP rider who produced a phenomenal ride to finish P2 ahead of third place Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team).

It was heart-break for pole-sitter Enea Bastianini as the Gresini Racing MotoGP Team rider suffered a midway technical snag.

Austrian GP: Bastianini snatches pole from Bagnaia

Fourth place for Luca Marini is the Italian's best result in the premier class to date, he eventually held off Johann Zarco in fifth by less than half a second.

2.4sec further behind was Aleix Espargaro who sees his gap with Quartararo widening to 32 points, but on a tough weekend for the Spaniard, it could have been worse from P9 on the grid.

Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) gave KTM a P7 on their home patch, it was another solid Sunday rider for the South African, as he and Alex Rins were separated by a tenth on the line.

Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) claimed P9 ahead of Jorge Martin in 10th, the latter able to remount after his last lap tumble at Turn 1.

Quick off the blocks Bagnaia was quick off the mark to take the lead from Bastianini, who was starting on pole for the first time in his career but failed to finish due to a deflated front tyre. There was further drama on the opening lap as Joan Mir, starting in eighth, crashed out at turn four - his sixth abandonment of the season, and the most of any rider. Miller in mix Miller temporarily took the lead from Bagnaia with 21 laps to go, but the Italian instantly hit back and his fifth triumph of the season - a personal record - was never in doubt. But in what could yet prove a big moment in the championship battle, Quartararo produced a late rally to climb from an early sixth into an eventual second place. Late charge The reigning MotoGP world champion climbed above Miller, who held on for third, while Jorge Martin recovered slightly from a crash early on the final lap to finish 10th. Quartararo did not quite have enough left to catch Bagnaia, however, with half a second separating the pair in the end to ensure the title battle remains alive and well. Over to Misano The MotoGP caravan now moves to the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli for the San Marino Grand Prix to be held on on September 4. RESULTS (TOP 10) 1. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) 2. Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha) +0.492 3. Jack Miller (Ducati) +2.163 4. Luca Marini (Mooney VR46) +8.348 5. Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing) +8.821 6. Alex Espargaro (Aprilia) +11.287 7. Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM) +11.642 8. Alex Rins (Suzuki Ecstar) +11.780 9. Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46) +16.987 10. Jorge Martin (Pramac Racing) +17.144 STANDINGS (Riders) 1. Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha) - 200 2. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia) - 168 3. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) - 156 4. Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing) - 125 5. Jack Miller (Ducati) - 123 (Teams) 1. Ducati - 279 2. Aprilia Racing - 253 3. Monster Energy Yamaha - 226 4. Pramac Racing - 212 5. Red Bull KTM - 192