Battlelines drawn for Argentina MotoGP

Ahead of track action at Termas de Rio Hondo circuit, it was time to talk with championship leader Andrea Dovizioso, who won the season-opener under lights at the Losail circuit in Qatar taking the centrestage at the pre-event press conference.

He was joined by Repsol Honda's world champion Marc Marquez, the evergreen Valentino Rossi of Movistar Yamaha, rookie Johann Zarco, the promising Danilo Petrucci and entertainment king Cal Crutchlow.

The talk centered the unknown - weather, tyres and asphalt in Argentina as all the riders looked geared up for round 2 which will be held on Sunday (April 8) at local time 3pm (11.30pm IST).