Ecclestone comments on racism condemned by F1

By Russell Greaves
Formula One has condemned comments on racism made by its former chief executive officer Bernie Ecclestone
Formula One has condemned comments on racism made by its former chief executive officer Bernie Ecclestone

London, June 27: Formula One has condemned comments on racism made by its former chief executive officer Bernie Ecclestone.

The 89-year-old made the remarks in a CNN interview and received widespread criticism.

F1 issued its own response later on Friday, distancing itself from Ecclestone and his views.

"At a time when unity is needed to tackle racism and inequality, we completely disagree with Bernie Ecclestone's comments that have no place in Formula 1 or society," the statement read.

"Mr Ecclestone has played no role in Formula 1 since he left our organisation in 2017, his title Chairman Emeritus, being honorific, expired in January 2020.

On Thursday, F1 announced details of a new task force and foundation aimed at increasing diversity and inclusion in the sport.

Story first published: Saturday, June 27, 2020, 2:10 [IST]
