Ecclestone comments on racism condemned by F1

The 89-year-old made the remarks in a CNN interview and received widespread criticism.

F1 issued its own response later on Friday, distancing itself from Ecclestone and his views.

"At a time when unity is needed to tackle racism and inequality, we completely disagree with Bernie Ecclestone's comments that have no place in Formula 1 or society," the statement read.

"Mr Ecclestone has played no role in Formula 1 since he left our organisation in 2017, his title Chairman Emeritus, being honorific, expired in January 2020.

On Thursday, F1 announced details of a new task force and foundation aimed at increasing diversity and inclusion in the sport.