Huge blow for Marc Marquez as he suffers a relapse of double vision after crash in Indonesia Grand Prix

The Spaniard hit the ground hard in a massive highside at Turn 7 during the warm-up for the race.

Marquez was left dazed after landing heavily and was taken to hospital for a check-up.

The Repsol Honda rider suffered concussion and was unable to start the first Grand Prix in Indonesia since 1997, won by Miguel Oliveira.

Marquez had also crashed twice during Saturday's (March 19) qualifying session and had been due to start in 14th place, Franco Morbidelli's grid penalty pushing him up one spot.

MotoGP medical director Dr Angel Charte had said at that time, "Marc is fine. He had a high energy crash in the warm-up, which resulted in a head injury.

"Initially, we examined him here and then referred him to the hospital in Lombok. He underwent several radiological tests, which were negative.

"In agreement with the rider and the team, and due to the fact that this type of pathology requires a period of observation between 12 and 24 hours, the rider, the team and the MotoGP medical staff have decided to declare him as unfit."

It may be recalled that Marquez was diagnosed with diplopia following a crash in practice at the Portuguese Grand Prix last year and the Spaniard has been troubled by the same issue following his latest accident.

The 29-year-old revealed he has not suffered as badly as he did previously and did not state whether he will be able to get back on his bike for the next race of the 2022 FIM MotoGP World Championship.

"It seems that I am experiencing deja vu... During the trip back to Spain, I began to have discomfort with my vision, and we decided to visit Dr. Sanchez Dalmau, who confirmed that I have a new episode of diplopia," Marquez wrote on his social media accounts.

"Fortunately, it is less severe than the injury I had at the end of last year. But now it's time to rest and wait to see how the injury evolves."

After the first two rounds in Qatar and Indonesia, the MotoGP caravan moves to the Autodromo Termas de Rio Hondo in Argentina for the third race of the 2022 FIM MotoGP World Championship to be held on April 3, where as of now Marquez looks a doubtful starter.