British GP: Silverstone beckons as riders step into the unknown territory

And for many, it is a step into the unknown. Two of the top three in the standings have zero racing laps of the venue in MotoGP and the other finished outside the top ten as a rookie.

So is everyone ready for another showdown? It looks so if if one goes by the enthusiasm shown by the riders at the pre-event press conference.

Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) is the rider for whom the italics on zero racing laps apply.

The 2021 FIM MotoGP World Championship leader does have experience at the track on a MotoGP bike and qualified fourth in 2019, he just did not make it further than the exit of Turn 1 after being unsettled by a rider ahead and going down.

Could that prove crucial? The track has often been good turf for Yamaha though, especially in the hands of Jorge Lorenzo, so that should be a firm tick in the pro column.

Buckle up and strap in for more. Free practice begins on Friday (August 27) before MotoGP heads out for another battle of Britain on Sunday (August 29) at 1pm local time (5.30PM IST).

New faces Speaking of Yamaha, there will be some different faces in the Iwata stable at Silverstone. Valentino Rossi (Petronas Yamaha SRT) remains, steadfastly on the search for another solid finish as he races at Silverstone for the final time in MotoGP. But joining Quartararo in the Monster Energy Yamaha garage is now Cal Crutchlow as he moves from filling in for Franco Morbidelli to filling in for Maverick Vinales, so there is a new face joining the ranks to replace Morbidelli: Jake Dixon. The Moto2 rider takes on the premier class for the first time this weekend, and on home turf no less. He has experience on bigger capacity machinery from his days in BSB, but MotoGP is a whole new challenge - and what a track to take on. Mir untested Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar), meanwhile, is the rider in the top three heading into a complete unknown. It seems a long time ago now to rewind back to before he was the reigning champion, but as a rookie in 2019 his season was temporarily derailed by a crash in testing at Brno - and he missed the British GP. So the Spaniard not done a single MotoGP session at the venue, but in some good news, the Suzuki most definitely has. 'Brave' Binder And now, back to the headline stealer in Austria -- Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) -- and another of those instant classics. The South African will arrive on the crest of a wave, and KTM in the midst of what has become another frontrunning season, but Silverstone is a very different challenge. How will the Austrian factory measure up? The last time MotoGP raced there, a top ten was a realistic target. Now, they expect far more. So will the step they made from 2019 to 2020 be apparent immediately? Or will less data mean more time needed out the box for both Binder and team-mate Miguel Oliveira, who is likewise a race winner this season and will hopefully have recovered from his Styrian GP practice crash? Martin on form Pramac Racing rider Jorge Martin, is the man on form and the number 89 will arrive in Silverstone with a bounce in his step after a win and a podium across two stunning weekends at the Red Bull Ring circuit. Six kilometres of unadulterated speed? That is Silverstone for you and it normally serves up a storm. Fast and poised to put on another spectacular show, Silverstone always creates some incredible racing and there is no reason to doubt 2021 will be any different.

(By a special arrangement with Dorna Sports)