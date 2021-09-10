Can Marquez take centrestage at Aragon?

The modern classic nestles like an outpost of speed in an otherwise rural, striking and arid landscape, inviting man and machine to make their mark.

And, even more pertinent to previewing the weekend ahead, it is also an anti-clockwise circuit and that usually means one thing -- Marc Marquez.

The eight-time world champion did not cover himself with glory at Silverstone after an early crash that collected Jorge Martin (Pramac Racing), but there was no harm done for either party and the number 93 was quick to apologise.

This time it is one assault on Aragon for MotoGP and there is plenty to watch out for.

Can Marquez make a stand on home turf? Will Suzuki be the team to beat? Or can Yamaha keep that form book flipped in 2021?

Tune in at 2pm local time (5.30pm IST) on Sunday (September 12) as the lights go out for the Gran Premio TISSOT de Aragon!

Fastest in Aragon But momentum did not mean much for Marquez when the paddock arrived in Germany, another anti-clockwise venue he has made absolutely his own, with the Honda rider putting his foot down to take that history-making win and get back on the top step regardless. He is traditionally the fastest man at MotorLand and the progress keeps coming in speed at least. Sso can he pull another stunner out of the bag despite a slightly tougher run of late than likely expected? New-look Aprilia A new-look Aprilia is keen to impress in Aragon. After a season of knocking on the door week-in, week-out, Silverstone finally saw that milestone reached -- a first MotoGP era podium with Aleix Espargaro doing the honour for Aprilia Racing Team Gresini. And this weekend, there's a headline in the other side of the garage too -- Maverick Vinales. After a rollercoaster few weeks, the Spaniard returns in black and red to take on a new challenge on the RS-GP, debuting early after already having signed for the Noale factory to race there in 2022. Yamaha in the front Meanwhile, Yamaha remain on the front foot in the title fight. A stunning race from Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) at Silverstone as issues hit for his closest rivals sees him coming into the weekend a whopping 65 points clear, although the Alcaniz venue has never been the best for Yamaha. Cal Crutchlow returns to partner Quartararo at Yamaha and will be looking to keep making progress and taking data. Zipline challenge Earlier, MotoGP riders Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing), Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) and Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) were joined by Moto2 Championship leader Remy Gardner (Red Bull KTM Ajo) at Europe's longest zipline. Located in the Teruel province, the "Tirolina Fuentespalda" zipline extends over almost two kilometers and sees those who dare drop 200m over that distance, reaching some impressive speeds. And so, of course, the race was on for the quartet of eager riders with Rins reigning supreme.

(By a special arrangenemt with Dorna Sports)