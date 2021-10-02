'Captain America' Marquez sets the pace in Austin

It's a familiar story for a Friday at the Circuit of he Americas (COTA,) but the lead up to the event has been anything but for the number 93.

Still his speed at the venue impresses, but Ducati Lenovo Team's Jack Miller was a very close second and Marquez' 2:04.164 only gave him an advantage of 0.015 over the Australian's effort.

Miller was within just over a tenth and a half in the wet too.

2021 FIM MotoGP World Championship leader Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) claimed third, a little further back, but a lone star for Yamaha in a top eight populated by Ducati and Honda.

It's now time to saddle up for Saturday and look to the skies. Rain or no rain? We'll find out soon enough in FP3.

Can Marquez keep his incredible pole record rolling? Or will there be a shuffle with the weather threatening overhead?

It looks like rain is on the way ahead of FP3 in Austin, so that top 10 could be the automatic Q2 qualifiers. Marquez is fastest in both the wet and the dry, however, Miller is on the Sheriff's case.

Top 10:

1. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) - 2:04.164

2. Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) + 0.015

3. Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) + 0.202

4. Pol Espargaro (Repsol Honda Team) + 0.388

5. Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) + 0.448

6. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) + 0.499

7. Jorge Martin (Pramac Racing) + 0.513

8. Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing) + 0.559

9. Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) + 0.638

10. Enea Bastianini (Avintia Esponsorama) + 0.672

Early pace setter After a damp opening Free Practice session on Friday morning, dry conditions greeted the premier class riders in the afternoon sun. Wet weather is forecast to disrupt qualifying day, so FP2 could well decide who is heading into Q2 automatically. Immediately, Captain America set the pace. Six-time COTA winner Marquez was half a second clear of Miller after 20 minutes of dry track time, with just seven riders within a second of the number 93 in the early stages. Miller moves up Miller then cut Marquez' advantage to 0.123s with just under 15 minutes to go, as soft Michelin tyres were then fitted for a mini Friday afternoon qualifying stint. Second in the title race Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) and Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) were the first riders to beat Marquez' time, the Japanese rider the faster of the two, as Miller then went P2 ahead of his team-mate. Quartararo steps up Quartararo then shot to P1 by over two tenths before Marquez - after slipping to the lower ends of the top 10 - returned to the top with another benchmark. Miller threatened to take top spot but the Aussie's final lap was just shy and truly only just - leaving only 0.015sec separating the duo at the end of the day. Nakagami in the mix Behind the leading trio is Pol Espargaro (Repsol Honda Team), the Spaniard looking good in both wet and dry conditions at COTA, and with Nakagami fifth, it's a very promising opening day for Honda. Bagnaia is in the mix in P6, the Italian just under half a second away from Marquez' time, with Pramac Racing pair Jorge Martin and Johann Zarco seventh and eighth respectively. 2019 Austin winner Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) and Misano podium finisher Enea Bastianini (Avintia Esponsorama) complete a top 10 covered by 0.6sec.

(By a special arrangement with Dorna Sports)