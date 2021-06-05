Catalan GP: Quartararo makes it five in a row as he grabs Barcelona pole

The 2021 FIM MotoGP World Championship leader set a 1:38.853 in Q2 at the Catalan Grand Prix -- a new all-time lap record.

Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) came through Q1 to bag P2 despite a late crash at Turn 3, second in the title race Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing) picks up an important front row start in P3.

Just 0.028sec split Miller, Pol Espargaro and Marc Marquez in Q1, the latter settling for P13 on the grid at his home Grand Prix.

Valentino Rossi (Petronas Yamaha SRT) crashed on his second flying lap at Turn 4 to qualify 11th on the grid.

No one can seem to put a halt to Quartararo's Saturday afternoon form in 2021. That is five poles in a row for the number 20.

Will a fourth victory of the season be his on Sunday afternoon? His pace in FP4 suggested it is going to be a tough task to beat him, but the likes of Miller, Zarco and the rest will not be going down without a fight.

The MotoGP brings the noise in Barcelona at the earlier time of 1pm local time (4.30pm) on Sunday (June 6).

The Indian audience can catch all the live action on Eurosport SD/HD channels and the same will be live streamed on discovery + app.

TOP 10 QUALIFIERS

1. Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) - 1:38.853

2. Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) + 0.037

3. Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing) + 0.196

4. Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) + 0.246

5. Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha SRT) + 0.256

6. Maverick Vinales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) + 0.304

7. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini) + 0.365

8. Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) + 0.490

9. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) + 0.506

10. Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) + 0.578

(With Dorna Sports/MotoGP.com inputs)