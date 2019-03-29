English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Leclerc confident Ferrari will be more competitive in Bahrain

By Opta
Ferraris Charles Leclerc targets improvement in Bahrain
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc targets improvement in Bahrain

Sakhir, March 29: Charles Leclerc hopes the Bahrain Grand Prix will see a more competitive package from Ferrari after the surprising display at the Formula One season opener.

Ferrari were the pacesetters during pre-season testing as Sebastian Vettel and new boy Leclerc impressed in Barcelona.

However, at the Australian Grand Prix it was old foes Mercedes who shone as Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton locked out the front row of the grid.

They maintained that advantage in the race, with Ferrari pushed out of the top three by Max Verstappen in the Red Bull.

Leclerc admits they were not expecting their Melbourne troubles, but hopes they will be pushing the Silver Arrows in Sakhir this weekend.

"Obviously after the Barcelona weekend we expected more, but on the other hand there were a lot of positives to take ," the 21-year-old told a media conference.

"Anyway, Melbourne is not such a representative track on car performance – even though that doesn't mean we are as strong as we want to be.

"But yeah, there is a lot of work to do and I'm pretty confident in the team that we have done the right job in between Melbourne and here to try to improve."

He added: "We expect to be more competitive. I think our package is strong. We have some answers to the lack of performance in Melbourne.

"I don't think we have all of them but we definitely have some answers to it.

"Then we will only see here whether it was only track specific or if there is something else but I am pretty confident in the package we have."

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Friday, March 29, 2019, 3:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 29, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue