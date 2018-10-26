Crutchlow ruled out of Australia MotoGP after breaking ankle

The Honda hotshot, who won at Phillip Island two years ago and had clocked one of the best laps of the day, tumbled off his bike at high speed during the final session and was stretchered away.

"The fall left Crutchlow with a bimalleolar fracture and anterior tibia part right ankle fracture, an injury that will require the Honda rider to undergo surgery," MotoGP organisers said.

They added that he had been "ruled him out for the rest of the weekend".

❌ @calcrutchlow injured in Australia FP2 crash



British rider will have surgery on a bimalleolar fracture and anterior tibia part right ankle fracture after going down heavily at Turn 1 #MotoGP | #AustralianGP 📰 https://t.co/rmkCNzjVL3 pic.twitter.com/dLJqtSlNkx — MotoGP™🏁🇦🇺 (@MotoGP) October 26, 2018

It was a big blow for Crutchlow who had been hoping to build on his second place in Japan last weekend.

"I think that the momentum is there and I think I'm riding well at the moment," the upbeat Briton, who is fifth in the world championship,