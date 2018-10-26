English

Crutchlow ruled out of Australia MotoGP after breaking ankle

By
Cal Crutchlow
Cal Crutchlow is out of Australian GP. Image: Twitter

Phillip Island, October 26: British rider Cal Crutchlow was ruled out of the Australian Moto GP after a heavy crash in practice which left him needing surgery for a fractured right ankle.

The Honda hotshot, who won at Phillip Island two years ago and had clocked one of the best laps of the day, tumbled off his bike at high speed during the final session and was stretchered away.

"The fall left Crutchlow with a bimalleolar fracture and anterior tibia part right ankle fracture, an injury that will require the Honda rider to undergo surgery," MotoGP organisers said.

They added that he had been "ruled him out for the rest of the weekend".

It was a big blow for Crutchlow who had been hoping to build on his second place in Japan last weekend.

"I think that the momentum is there and I think I'm riding well at the moment," the upbeat Briton, who is fifth in the world championship,

    Story first published: Friday, October 26, 2018, 14:23 [IST]
