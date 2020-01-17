Dakar Rally 2020: Sainz wins third title, Al Attiyah finishes second

All class

MINI driver Sainz, was in a class of his own throughout the 12-day rally, which was being held in a Middle East country for the first time.

Having bagged four stage wins over the course of the marathon, Sainz and co-driver Lucas Cruz arrived into the final day of competition with a 10-minute buffer over Al Attiyah and Peterhansel.

Al Attiyah vows to fight back

Though he missed out on victory, Al Attiyah got his sixth podium in the last seven editions by beating Peterhansel to the runner-up spot. Three-time champion Al Attiyah rued the mistakes but vowed to come back strongly next year.

"I'm quite happy, we did a good job to finish second even though we wanted to win. We made two or three mistakes along the way and had loads of punctures, but I'm rather happy. I'm elated that we're racing here. I'm coming back to win next year. I just needed a bit more luck," the Toyota driver said.

Peterhansel third

Peterhansel, who has won the Dakar a record 13 times -- seven on four wheels and six on two -- did his best and had to be content with a third place, which was his 17th podium of an illustrious career.

Behind Peterhansel, local driver Yazeed Al Rajhi took his best Dakar finish in fourth place in his Overdrive Toyota.

Alonso 13th

The surprise package was two-time Formula One champion Fernando Alonso, who passed the final stage 3m25s slower than AlAttiyah, good enough for fourth-fastest on the day for an overall 13th-place finish.

Meanwhile, Ricky Brabec won the motorbike section for Honda, becoming the first US rider to triumph in the most gruelling off-road races of all times.