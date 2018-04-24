Disappointed Al Attiyah promises to fight back

Over to Kazakh
The FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Rallies continues with the seven-day Rally Kazakhstan starting on May 27.
Defending champion Al Attiyah had won the opening round in Russia and skipped the next rounds in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. He has just 30 points in his kitty from the opening round win and is now lying fifth overall in the standings.
Surprise leader
But he has promised to fight back.
"This is rally. This is a new car. We'll bounce back," the Qatari, who is a two-time Dakar Rally champion said.
The surprise win puts Przygonski on the top of the leader board with 144 points.
Good winning margin
"We're so happy. It was a really tough race from the beginning with the navigation and the terrain. We had no big problems during any of the five stages. Sad for Nasser, but this is motorsport. This can happen always," said Przygonski,who had a winning margin of 40min 13sec.
Wide open
Al Attiyah's misfortune has suddenly thrown the championship wide open. Martin Propok is second now with 113 points closely followed by Vladimir Vasilyev, who is just two points adrift. Saudi Arabia's Yasir Saedan is fourth overall with 58th