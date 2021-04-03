Doha GP: Miller heads Ducati armada

Four Ducatis ended the day in the top five, with rookie team-mate Jorge Martin impressing with a fifth-place finish to make it that four out of five for Ducati, with only Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) able to spoil the Borgo Panigale party as he took fourth.

As predicted, the FP1 benchmark was immediately bettered as last week's polesitter Bagnaia landed a 1:54.074. Fellow Ducati rider Martin had a cracking FP1, finishing P4, and the rookie was immediately P2 in FP2 as most of the field was already beating their afternoon lap times.

Doha GP: Same circuit, different weekend; MotoGP riders ready for Losail part two

Coming out of pitlane, Miller was firing on all cylinders though and halfway round his flying lap, Miller was four tenths up.

In the latter half of the lap, Miller went even quicker and set a ferocious 1:53.145 to go 0.501s clear with a minute to go.

With Saturday afternoon conditions more than likely not allowing the riders to go quicker than FP2, it looks like the automatic Q2 places are set.

1.092s covers the leading 18 riders, and some big names are going to be very disappointed come Saturday evening.

The MotoGP FP3 begins at 15:15 local time (5.45pm IST) with the fight for pole position getting underway at 8pm local time (10.30pm IST).

For the Indian audience, all action will be live on Eurosport channel.

Top 10:

1. Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) 1:53.145

2. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) + 0.313

3. Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing) + 0.392

4. Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) + 0.438

5. Jorge Martin (Pramac Racing) + 0.448

6. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini)

7. Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha SRT) + 0.554

8. Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) + 0.568

9. Maverick Viñales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) + 0.727

10. Stefan Bradl (Repsol Honda Team) + 0.769

(By a special arrangement with Dorna Sports)