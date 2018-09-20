Ducati MotoGP riders arrive in Aragon with full of confidence

The Ducati Team arrives in Spain with Andrea Dovizioso second in the standings after a triumphant win at Misano, his third victory of the season. The Romagna-born racer now lies 67 points behind the championship leader Marc Marquez with six rounds remaining.

The FIM MotoGP World Championship is about to enter its final phase, with the last six rounds taking place in less than two months. Two events in Spain - the Aragon GP and the Valencia GP on November 18 - bookend the four overseas races in Thailand, Japan, Australia and Malaysia.

Dovizioso has taken part in all eight editions of the Aragon GP and his best result is a third place in 2012. In last year's edition, Andrea fought amongst the leading group for half the race, but in the last few laps he was unable to defend his position and had to settle for seventh place at the flag.

Coming off the back of a crash in the San Marino GP, which deprived him of a likely second place, Jorge Lorenzo will be aiming to bring home a prestigious result on a circuit that is extremely favourable for him. The rider from Mallorca has in fact been on the podium in seven of the eight editions of the Aragon GP, with two wins to his name in 2014 and 2015, while last year Jorge finished the race in third place.

Situated close to the town of Alcañiz, the Spanish circuit joined the MotoGP calendar in 2010 and this year hosts the ninth edition of the GP. MotorLand Aragón is a modern circuit, with a challenging layout that sees the riders lap in a counter-clockwise direction and it contains two long straights and 17 corners, as well as a number of up-and-down sections.

The Aragon weekend programme gets underway on Friday morning with the first free practice session at 9.55 am, while the 23-lap race is scheduled for Sunday at 14.00 CET.