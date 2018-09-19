English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

It's advantage Honda riders at Aragon

By
Honda is the most successful manufacturer at Aragon.
Honda is the most successful manufacturer at Aragon.

Bengaluru, September 19: As the FIM MotoGP World Championship moves to MotorLand Aragon for the 14th round of the season this Sunday (September 23), Repsol Honda is one manufacturer who will cherish it a lot.

Repsol Honda Team is the most successful manufacturer and team at the Aragon circuit, with five MotoGP victories (Casey Stoner in 2011, Dani Pedrosa in 2012 and Marc Marquez in 2013, 2016 and 2017).

Marquez's well-known love for the track will be reciprocated on Thursday (September 20), when MotorLand Aragon will rename Turn 10 on the circuit, dedicating it to the six-time world champion in recognition of his sporting success in the FIM MotoGP World Championship Series.

Whereas last year saw Marquez arrive at his home race sharing the championship lead with Andrea Dovizioso, this season finds the young Spaniard heading the standings with an advantage of 67 points over the same rider, 221-154.

Favourite circuit

Favourite circuit

Marquez has four wins-1xMoto2 (2011), 3xMotoGP (2013, 2016, 2017)-plus 1 podium and six pole positions in what at the best can be described as his happy hunting ground. The 25-year-old would is keen to continue that good run as was evident form his words.

"Aragon is one of my favourite circuits on the calendar, a track where I normally feel at ease and I can ride very well. I look forward to racing in front of my home crowd, and this year will be special because it will be the first time that a circuit dedicates a corner to me, and I'm very excited about that," he said.

Clear lead

Clear lead

Unlike last season, Marquez is arriving in Aragon with a clear lead in the championship which he wants to capitalise on.

"Last year we arrived there equal on points in the championship, but this season we have an advantage. This doesn't mean that it's over though. In Aragon we'll try and be competitive from the beginning. We'll try to find soon a good base and prepare well for the weekend."

Decent record

Decent record

Team-mate Pedrosa too has a decent record at Aragon,having won the MotoGP race in 2012, plus accumulating an additional three podiums. The Spaniard hopes to build on that.

"I always enjoy going to Aragon like every time I race in front of my fan club and my home crowd. I also like the track," Pedrosa said.

Good results

Good results

The 32-year-old is excited at the prospect of returning to a circuit which suits his style of riding and the Spaniard just can't wait for the race to start.

"I've had good results there in the past and it would be good to achieve another one. Can't wait to get there and enjoy one more Spanish GP!," added Pedrosa.

The Aragon GP will be held on Sunday (September 23) at 2 pm local time (5.30pm IST).

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 19, 2018, 16:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 19, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue