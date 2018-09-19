It's advantage Honda riders at Aragon

Favourite circuit

Marquez has four wins-1xMoto2 (2011), 3xMotoGP (2013, 2016, 2017)-plus 1 podium and six pole positions in what at the best can be described as his happy hunting ground. The 25-year-old would is keen to continue that good run as was evident form his words.

"Aragon is one of my favourite circuits on the calendar, a track where I normally feel at ease and I can ride very well. I look forward to racing in front of my home crowd, and this year will be special because it will be the first time that a circuit dedicates a corner to me, and I'm very excited about that," he said.

Clear lead

Unlike last season, Marquez is arriving in Aragon with a clear lead in the championship which he wants to capitalise on.

"Last year we arrived there equal on points in the championship, but this season we have an advantage. This doesn't mean that it's over though. In Aragon we'll try and be competitive from the beginning. We'll try to find soon a good base and prepare well for the weekend."

Decent record

Team-mate Pedrosa too has a decent record at Aragon,having won the MotoGP race in 2012, plus accumulating an additional three podiums. The Spaniard hopes to build on that.

"I always enjoy going to Aragon like every time I race in front of my fan club and my home crowd. I also like the track," Pedrosa said.

Good results

The 32-year-old is excited at the prospect of returning to a circuit which suits his style of riding and the Spaniard just can't wait for the race to start.

"I've had good results there in the past and it would be good to achieve another one. Can't wait to get there and enjoy one more Spanish GP!," added Pedrosa.