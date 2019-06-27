Ducati riders ready to rock at Dutch MotoGP

No time to ponder
"There's no time to linger on the points lost at Barcelona, we need to tackle each race working as hard as we've done until now," said Dovizioso.
"I believe we're showing great competitiveness and, even though there are always areas to improve, we have proven our speed," he added.
Chasing the leader
With 103 points, the Italian is second in the FIM MotoGP World Championship standings, 37 behind leader Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda, the team, which has an impressive record at Assen.
Dovizioso hopes to catch up with the leader though. "Assen isn't the most favorable track for our bike and weather conditions always play a fundamental role there, but at any rate we've shown we're capable of progressively improving during the course of a weekend even on tricky circuits. We need to stay calm and focused, taking it one race at a time. The Championship has still a long way to go."
Favourite circuit
The Ducati Team will resume action on Friday (June 28) for the first free-practice session while the race is scheduled for Sunday (June 30) and Petrucci sounded upbeat about the challenge.
"I've always had good sensations at Assen, it's one of my favourite circuits despite the fact that on paper it's not the easiest for us," he said.
Positive streak
The Italian rider dwelled further about the challenges at a circuit which he suits his style.
"We've been on a positive streak in the last few races, so first of all I want to be competitive and fight for the podium once again. Also, last year I had a quite difficult weekend at Assen, so I'll have an extra motivation going into this round.
Weather will be a question mark, and even though my riding style and the characteristics of the Desmosedici GP could represent an advantage in wet conditions, I hope we'll have a dry race. We have another chance to score a good result."