English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Ocon negotiating with Williams for 2019

By
Esteban Ocon
Esteban Ocon

Moscow, September 26: Esteban Ocon hopes to secure a drive with Williams in 2019 after seeing options at McLaren, Toro Rosso and Renault pass him by.

The Frenchman is considered one of the most talented young drivers on the grid but his position at Racing Point Force India looks in doubt with Lance Stroll, whose father is behind the team's recent takeover, expected to arrive.

Moves to McLaren, Toro Rosso and Renault were all mooted for the 22-year-old but his association with Mercedes has reportedly put some teams off.

McLaren opted for Lando Norris to partner Carlos Sainz Jr, while Daniel Ricciardo agreed a move to Renault to work alongside Nico Hulkenberg.

However, Ocon may yet be given an opportunity by Williams – who are yet to announce their driver line-up for next season.

"I don't know whether I can go to Williams," Ocon told TF1. "We are negotiating and we hope that everything will work out.

"Not having a contract for next season is not a catastrophe but you never know how things will develop in F1.

"It's a bit strange how it turned out, because I had options with two big teams and most drivers can only dream of that. But we will find a solution.

"Even if I have to miss next season, I am sure that I will return to F1 in 2020."

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 26, 2018, 14:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 26, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue