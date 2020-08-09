F1 2020: Verstappen wins 70th Anniversary Grand Prix to end Mercedes run

Mercedes had won the opening four Formula One races of the 2020 season, but the brilliant Verstappen ended that run by triumphing from fourth on the grid as his tyre strategy paid dividends.

Pole-sitter Valtteri Bottas had to settle for third place after being passed late on by team-mate and championship leader Lewis Hamilton.

F1 2020: Bottas pips Hamilton to pole for 70th Anniversary GP



Charles Leclerc took fourth for Ferrari ahead of Verstappen's team-mate Alex Albon and Racing Point's Lance Stroll, with Nico Hulkenberg dropping down to seventh and Sebastian Vettel finishing outside the points.

🏁 END OF RACE (LAP 52/52) 🏁



TOP 10

Verstappen

Hamilton

Bottas

Leclerc

Albon

Stroll

Hulkenberg

Ocon

Norris

Kvyat#F170 🇬🇧 #F1 pic.twitter.com/zImr1I6MOa — Formula 1 (@F1) August 9, 2020