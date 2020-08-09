English
F1 2020: Verstappen wins 70th Anniversary Grand Prix to end Mercedes run

By Chris Myson

Silverstone, Aug 9: Max Verstappen stunned Mercedes by guiding his Red Bull to victory at the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Mercedes had won the opening four Formula One races of the 2020 season, but the brilliant Verstappen ended that run by triumphing from fourth on the grid as his tyre strategy paid dividends.

Pole-sitter Valtteri Bottas had to settle for third place after being passed late on by team-mate and championship leader Lewis Hamilton.

F1 2020: Bottas pips Hamilton to pole for 70th Anniversary GP

Charles Leclerc took fourth for Ferrari ahead of Verstappen's team-mate Alex Albon and Racing Point's Lance Stroll, with Nico Hulkenberg dropping down to seventh and Sebastian Vettel finishing outside the points.

Story first published: Sunday, August 9, 2020, 20:10 [IST]
