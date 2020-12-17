English
F1 to race at Interlagos until 2025

By Tom Webber

Sao Paulo, December 17: Interlagos will remain the home of the Brazilian Grand Prix until 2025, Formula One has announced.

A new five-year agreement was confirmed on Wednesday, with F1 set to return to Sao Paolo next November after the 2020 race was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It was the first campaign not to include a race at Interlagos since 1989, when Rio de Janeiro was the host city for the Brazilian Grand Prix.

"We are pleased to announce the city of Sao Paulo will continue to host the Brazilian Grand Prix until 2025 and look forward to working with our new promoter in the years ahead," said F1 chairman and CEO Chase Carey.

"Brazil is a very important market for Formula One with devoted fans and a long history in the sport.

"The race in Brazil has always been a highlight for our fans, the drivers and our partners and we look forward to providing Formula One fans with an exciting race at Interlagos in 2021 and over the next five years."

Sao Paulo mayor Bruno Covas said: "It is a great joy to be able to announce that Interlagos will continue to host one of the of the most important events in world motorsports.

"We made a tremendous effort to keep the race in our city. We have robust infrastructure for tourists, public safety and offer top-notch services.

"We believe that hosting the grand prix, in addition to promoting our city to the world, will continue to bring important contributions such as job creation and income generation."

Next year's Brazilian Grand Prix will take place on November 14. It is scheduled to be the 21st race of 23 in a mammoth 2021 campaign.

Story first published: Thursday, December 17, 2020, 1:40 [IST]
