F1 Raceweek: Fourth title in sight for in-form Hamilton – Mexican GP in numbers

Mexico, October 25: A fourth Formula One title awaits Lewis Hamilton at the Mexican Grand Prix this weekend after he collected win number nine in Austin on Sunday.

Since the mid-season break Hamilton has been in devastating form, capitalising on Sebastian Vettel's reliability problems to surge 66 points clear with three races remaining.

Since the Mexico City race returned to the schedule in 2015, Hamilton has performed well with a second place followed by victory 12 months ago.

This weekend, should Vettel win, he only needs a top-five finish to secure the title and join an elite group of four drivers to have won four or more championships.

Here, we take a look at the numbers behind this weekend's Mexican GP.

5 - Hamilton will win the 2017 championship if he finishes fifth or better (and Vettel wins), or if Vettel finishes second and he finishes ninth or better, or if the German does not secure a place in the top two.

4 - If Hamilton wins the title in Mexico, he would be the most decorated British driver in F1 with four titles. He would also equal Vettel and Alain Prost, with only Michael Schumacher (7) and Juan Manuel Fangio (5) having won more.

143 - Mercedes driver Hamilton has won five of the last six races, earning 143 points from a possible 150.

22 - The Briton is enjoying his best run of consecutive races earning points (22), which is only bettered in F1 history by three drivers: Kimi Raikkonen (27), Michael Schumacher (24) and Fernando Alonso (23).

92 - Raikkonen is now winless in 92 races; the record for the most races between one win and the next is held by Riccardo Patrese (99).

1 - Hamilton is one pole away from equalling his record in a single F1 season (12 in 2016).

2 - If Force India driver Sergio Perez finishes ninth or above he will become the Mexican driver with the most points at his home grand prix.

2- If Carlos Sainz Jr collects two points, he would have eight points after only two races as a Renault driver, the same as Jolyon Palmer after 16 grands prix.

2,285 - The Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez is the track at the highest altitude on the 2017 calendar (2,285m).

Source: OPTA